Jan. 3, 1844 • Steamboat wreck kills as many as 70 on the Mississippi at St. Louis

By 1830, more than 200 steamboats operated on western rivers, and the number kept growing. In one month in 1836, nearly 80 steamboats arrived in St. Louis. The run from Louisville was cut to 50 hours.

A decade later, the St. Louis riverfront was abuzz with hissing steamboats, stacks of freight and produce, and passengers snaking through the commotion. Fed by the water-borne boom, city population exploded. From 5,825 residents in 1830, it jumped to 77,680 by 1850. Five years later, it recorded 3,450 steamboat arrivals, more than New Orleans.

Travel time was shattered. In 1844, the graceful sidewheeler J.M. White reached here from New Orleans in three days, 23 hours and nine minutes. The best boats offered fine accommodations and meals.

But more than statistics were exploded. Riverboats were built to be lightweight, their boilers and engines designed more for power than safety. From 1834 to 1870, at least 100 were destroyed on the rivers by boiler explosions, killing at least 4,000 passengers and crew.

Many others caught fire or had their bottoms ripped open by snags, which were dead tree trunks jammed into the river bottom. Few steamboats lasted five years, but they could pay for themselves in a few months.