Jan. 6, 1989: Missouri carries out first execution in decades

Mercer was a motorcycle gang leader in Kansas City convicted of raping and killing Karen Keeton, 22, a tavern waitress, in 1978. Here was our original coverage.

JEFFERSON CITY • Missouri's first execution in almost 24 years was carried out with swift, almost clinical precision within the first 10 minutes of Friday.

Coughing and straining against the straps that bound him to a gurney, George C. "Tiny" Mercer died within minutes of the moment when fatal drugs were injected into his left arm. Adhering closely to their schedule, officials of the Corrections Department began administering the lethal injection at 12:03 a.m. By 12:05, Mercer lost consciousness, and at 12:09 he was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

In his last. moments, Mercer focused his attention on the woman who had married him after he was imprisoned for the rape and murder of Karen Keeton in 1978. Mercer's wife, Christie, observed the execution with a friend through a window of what used to be the gas chamber of the Missouri Penitentiary.