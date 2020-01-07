Jan 7, 2010: 3 killed, 5 wounded at ABB before gunman kills himself

"He was a pretty good judge of what buttons to press and how to push a kid forward," Blaylock said of Wilson. "He had a very good sense of what each kid needed to be motivated."

Rene Bonner, a friend of Carter's, said he typically arrived at the plant about 6:15 a.m. and that he was fatally shot in the parking lot. She said he bought a home about five years ago one mile from the factory.

Said Mary Kelly, a neighbor: "We're going to miss him greatly. My heart is hurting."

At 2 p.m., Carter's brother, Alan, entered the police North Patrol Station, at 4014 Union Boulevard, to inquire about him. The station is less than a half mile from the ABB plant.

"I'm hoping he's here," Alan Carter told reporters gathered there. "I can't find him anywhere." He could not be reached after talking with police.

Police said two of the wounded, 55 and 51, were hospitalized in critical condition, two more, 56 and 51, were in fair condition, and one, 52, was treated and released.

Hendron, the shooter, lived at 307 Dobbin Road, in the Webster Downs subdivision, off South Rock Hill near Watson Road. The 1950s brick-and-siding ranch home backs up to Southwest Park and is visible from the Hawken House, an antebellum home and museum on Rock Hill.