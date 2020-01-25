Jan. 25, 1947 • Paul Robeson marches downtown to protest The American Theater's segregated seating

“I just can’t understand things like this happening in a great city like St. Louis,” Robeson said. “I must raise my voice, but not by singing pretty songs.”

Robeson was a football star at Rutgers University who earned a law degree from Columbia University in New York before taking to the stage in the 1920s. He was internationally famous for his rendition of “Ol’ Man River” in “Showboat” and his portrayals of the title character in “Othello.” He appeared several times at Kiel but refused to play segregated theaters.

After the war, Robeson’s sympathies for socialism and the Soviet Union made him a controversial figure. In April 1947, he was banned in Peoria, Ill.

The American’s seating policy continued, despite occasional demonstrations. In October 1950, the local NAACP picketed “Lost in the Stars,” a musical set in South Africa. The cast included Robert McFerrin, a graduate of Sumner High School.

A few blacks were allowed onto the first balcony as guests of another cast member, black theater star Todd Duncan. But that was an exception. A Post-Dispatch headline over a brief story says, “American Theater eases color line for one show.”