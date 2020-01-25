Jan. 25, 1947 • Paul Robeson marches downtown to protest The American Theater's segregated seating

ST. LOUIS • For four decades, the American Theater was the place to see Broadway shows downtown. Opening nights were headline events.
The theater was in the American Hotel, at 619 Market Street, built by real-estate baron Louis Cella in 1907. Seating 1,700, its intimate setting had steeply arranged boxes and balconies.
Black patrons sat in the top balcony.
World War II undermined acceptance of the old ways. In 1942, black job-seekers demonstrated for war-industry work at Carter Carburetor in north St. Louis. Two years later, women staged sit-ins at whites-only lunch counters in the downtown department stores. The protests were peaceful and usually received scant attention in the daily newspapers.
In November 1946, civil rights groups began marching outside the American to protest segregated seating. Their inspiration was the showing of “Carmen Jones,” a musical about black characters.
A few days later, the all-black New York cast of “Anna Lucasta,” another show scheduled at the American, announced it wouldn’t play here as long as seating was segregated. Paul Beisman, longtime manager of the American, refused to change the policy, or talk about it.
On Jan. 24, 1947, entertainer Paul Robeson sang for a hospital benefit to an integrated audience at Kiel Opera House. The following day, Robeson joined 80 protesters outside the American. The Post-Dispatch ran a photograph and short story of his appearance on Page 13.
“I just can’t understand things like this happening in a great city like St. Louis,” Robeson said. “I must raise my voice, but not by singing pretty songs.”
Robeson was a football star at Rutgers University who earned a law degree from Columbia University in New York before taking to the stage in the 1920s. He was internationally famous for his rendition of “Ol’ Man River” in “Showboat” and his portrayals of the title character in “Othello.” He appeared several times at Kiel but refused to play segregated theaters.
After the war, Robeson’s sympathies for socialism and the Soviet Union made him a controversial figure. In April 1947, he was banned in Peoria, Ill.
The American’s seating policy continued, despite occasional demonstrations. In October 1950, the local NAACP picketed “Lost in the Stars,” a musical set in South Africa. The cast included Robert McFerrin, a graduate of Sumner High School.
A few blacks were allowed onto the first balcony as guests of another cast member, black theater star Todd Duncan. But that was an exception. A Post-Dispatch headline over a brief story says, “American Theater eases color line for one show.”
In October 1952, without announcement, the American opened all seats to blacks. Beisman said the Cella family had changed its policy.
Henry Winfield, local NAACP president, thanked the theater for having “aided greatly in St. Louis’ stride for social justice.”
The American moved to midtown in 1953, shortly before the hotel was demolished, then returned downtown in 1960. Robeson died in Philadelphia in 1976. Kiener Plaza is on the site of the old American.