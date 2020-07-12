July 12, 1966: The Rolling Stones play their first St. Louis show to a half-empty Kiel

Many waited outside in the 100-degree heat in hope of seeing the Stones arrive. Bedraggled-

looking vendors, who earlier in the day had sold souvenirs at the All-Star baseball game, were now peddling plastic opera glasses and pennants that read "Love the Rolling Stones.

At show time, however, the Stones were nowhere near Kiel. They were resting in their air-conditioned rooms at the Chase-Park Plaza Hotel. Limousines would speed them to the auditorium in time for their act, which took up the second half of the program.

"They usually just drive in, run down to the dressing room, drink a few Cokes, tune up and do the show," Mike Conwell, road trip manager for the program, said. "Then they run out, which is good because it eases congestion.

"We got in from Houston about 4 this morning and the Stones spent the day in their rooms. Also they did some swimming. They play a lot of Monopoly, too. It's very big now the Beatles play Monopoly."

The three groups that preceded the Stones were the Trade Winds, the Standelles and the McCoys, all of whom come from the United States and look and sound more or less alike: Beatle-mopped, a bit round shouldered and loud to a point of incoherency.