July 23, 1973 • The worst plane crash in St. Louis history kills 36 people

Linke, of St. Charles, survived, as did co-pilot Michael Williams of Bridgeton. But flight attendant Beth Williams of Maryland Heights, seated just behind Sikevitz, was killed. So were three soldiers and the wife of an Army captain from Fort Campbell, Ky. In all, 36 people on the plane were killed outright. No one on the ground was injured.

At the muddy scene, police officers had to fend off gawkers and souvenir hunters. Said a resident, Leo Brady of 8220 Florissant, "People were looking for airplane parts. They're crazy."

An Air Force crane shifted the shattered remains of the fuselage. In the debris of a luggage compartment, rescue workers found a beagle alive in a shipping crate.

Two critically injured passengers later died, raising the final toll to 38.

In June 1974, the National Transportation Safety Board said Linke's airplane encountered a strong downdraft at low altitude. The board criticized the National Weather Service for delay in issuing a severe weather statement and said the storm's danger 'should have been apparent" to the pilots. It also said Ozark hadn't published specific flight rules for thunderstorms near airports.