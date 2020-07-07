July 7, 1984: Woman killed in fall from Six Flags ride
July 7, 1984: Woman killed in fall from Six Flags ride

  
Six Flags Over Mid-America in 1984

Stand-up riders on Six Flags Over Mid-America's new Rail Blazer ride in 1984. Post-Dispatch file photo

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch file

Editor's note: Less than a month after the "Rail Blazer" opened at Six Flags in 1984, an Indiana woman fell to her death from the ride. This was the original Post-Dispatch story on the accident.

A woman was killed Saturday night at Six Flags Over Mid-America amusement park when she fell from the "Rail Blazer" roller coaster ride, which opened last month.

The woman, identified as Stella Holcomb, 45, of Indianapolis, was riding with her husband in the last seat of the last car in the six-car train. Passengers stand up during the ride. Spokesmen for Six Flags said the woman had fallen onto the tracks of the ride at 7:08 p.m.

She was taken to Normandy South Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, an amusement park spokesman said. The Rail Blazer and the Mine roller coaster ride adjacent to it were closed "pending a thorough investigation," a statement by the park said. The accident scene was placed under the jurisdiction of St. Louis County police.

Michael Paladin, public relations manager for the park, said speculation was that the woman "may have fainted or been suffering from some other illness." This speculation was based on determination that "all restraints were locked into position when the train returned to the queue house," the park statement said. 

It appeared "that the woman may not have been conscious at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to her release during the ride cycle," the statement added. A sign posted near the ride indicated that due to the forces generated by the ride it was not recommended for people with weak hearts or weak backs, or for expectant mothers. Passengers must be at least 48 inches tall, the sign said.

Paladin said that "we have no reason to believe the restraints would not hold" a person who had lost the ability to stand. Park spokesmen said the Rail Blazer was inspected by St. Louis County ride inspectors before it went into operation June 17, and its operation was approved. The park said the stand-up roller coaster was the third in the nation.

The first was opened last year in Cincinnati, and a second one is in Kansas City. No accidents have been reported on these rides, according to the park.

In July 1978, three people were killed and a fourth was seriously injured when a cable car on the "Sky Train" ride at Six Flags plunged 75 feet to the ground. Six Flags was opened here by the Los Angeles-based Angeles-based Angeles-based Six Flags Corp. In 1971.

The company spent $4 million last year to install a family-oriented water ride called "Thunder River" to accommodate an increasingly older clientele. But a spokesman said that 'attractions aimed at thrill-seeking teen-agers still were an important part of the park.

Last year, 1.5 million people visited the park.

 Six Flags spent $500,000 this year to convert an existing ride to the new stand-up roller coaster.

