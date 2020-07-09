July 9, 1977: Superjam draws 45,000 fans to Busch Stadium

On July 9, 1977, 45,000 rock fans sweated it out at Busch Stadium to see Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon, Head East, Gypsy and Judas Priest perform at Superjam. At the time, it was the largest crowd to see a music event in St. Louis. Here was our original coverage of that event.

Glenn Tipton, clad only in his bikini Underwear and with beads of sweat still glistening on his chest, slumped in his chair Saturday afternoon in the interior of Busch Memorial Stadium.

In lucid body language, Tipton and the other members of his rock band, expressed the same idea about what it's like to give a rock concert on a day when the temperature is in the high 80s: Yech!

"It was burning the toes of my boots, today," said Tipton, guitarist with the English rock band, Judas Priest "We obviously had to pace ourselves."

Tipton had it easy. Judas Priest performed for about an hour under a Canvas-topped stage; thousands of rock fans, on the other hand, planned to stay for hours on the stadium infield, where the sun beat down without interference.