‘Just dumbfounded’: Cardinals players were blindsided when Whitey took over as GM

On August 31, 1980, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ran a story about Whitey Herzog taking over as general manager of the Cardinals. Here was how the players reacted. Note that within four years, each of the players quoted below except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
With one or two exceptions, Cardinal players were caught off-guard Friday by the announcement that Whitey Herzog is the team's new general manager. Almost unanimously they regarded his promotion from field boss as a step In the right direction for the organization.
Pitcher Bob Forsch was the first player to know. He found out Friday afternoon, a short while after Herzog after been named GM, when Whitey sat down to negotiate the athlete's contract. Then-coach Red Schoendienst knew something was in the works, too. Whitey had tipped him off Thursday night that he was thinking about taking the front-office job and asked Red to be his interim manager if in fact he moved up.
"I was driving down the interstate toward the ballpark when I heard the news on my car radio," relief pitcher Mark Littell said. "My brakes kind of squeaked. "He's our manager then, all of a sudden, he's the general manager. "I think it's good for the Cardinals. I played for him in Kansas City, and I used to hear then that he might become a general manager somewhere.
"He certainly has the background for it. Player, coach, scout and manager. He's been everything in baseball except owner. And who knows? He may own a club someday."
Outfielder Dane Iorg was "just dumfounded" when Marty Hendin (Cardinals' director of promotions) passed him the word. "I enjoyed playing for Whitey," Iorg said. "He's the best manager I've ever had. He was a great man to play for. I liked the way he controlled the team and used his authority.
"The news really took me by surprise. I had no idea. Most of the names mentioned as candidates were American League people I'd never heard of. If he's happy with his new job, that's the important thing.
"Will the change affect my play?" said Iorg, who is 15-for-26 (.577) in his last nine games. "It better not."
National League batting champion Keith Hernandez heard the news on the radio at home. "I'm not surprised," the first baseman said. "I thought maybe Whitey would take the job. 1 only knew what I read and hear through the media. They threw out people like Cedric Tallis and some other names I normally wouldn't recognize. It will be interesting to see what happens next year."
Pitcher Bob Sykes was stunned when the news was relayed to him by equipment manager Butch Yatkeman. "I figured Whitey was here to manage for another 10 years," Sykes said. "Managers like him are hard to come by.
"I hate to lose him as manager, but he'll do a fine job in the front office. He's a super baseball man."
Friday's bombshell didn't affect Sykes emotionally, he said. "It wasn't like when John (former general manager John Claiborne) got fired. That really hit me. It took me three or four days to get over it."
Second-baseman Ken Oberkfell heard the news on his car radio driving to the park. "I had no idea anything like that was in the wind," he said. "Whitey will make a good general manager. He's a good baseball man, and he'll help the organization."
Third baseman Kenny Reitz didn't hear the radio announcement while he was driving to work. "I had the tape deck on," he said. "When (outfielder Bobby) Bonds and I walked in, Vuck (pitcher Pete Vuckovich) said Whitey was the new GM. We thought he was kidding. He wasn't.
"Whitey will be a good GM. He knows what it takes. I kind of like playing for Red."
Bonds said he now has played for 18 different managers. Pitching coach Claude Osteen claimed to match that total, but he's counting his time as a coach. "Herzog can assess both leagues from the standpoint of knowing talent," Bonds said. "He'll make a good general manager. I thought Kenny (Boyer) would, too."
Vuckovich called Herzog's promotion "a definite plus for the organization," but he was not surprised by the development. "I've told other guys Whitey would be the GM," Vuckovich said. "He's a very knowledgeable baseball man, and he'll be beneficial to the club In that capacity. I'd prefer him on the field, but It's not going to hurt us having him look for talent."
Will Whitey's upward mobility affect Vuckovich in any way? "If I were a vegetable, it wouldn't," the pitcher said. "Having a mind, and seeing what takes place around me, It makes me happy.
"I believe it's a wise choice. Time will tell, as It always does."
Catcher Ted Simmons, to whom the news was broken by the ground crew, took the change in stride. "I've played for Red, and I'm glad to see Whitey in a position where he has a great deal of authority. How it will affect me? I'm gonna do what I'm gonna do."
A postscript occurred to Simmons. "Now I'm back in the lineup," he said. "I haven't played in two days."