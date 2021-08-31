‘Just dumbfounded’: Cardinals players were blindsided when Whitey took over as GM

"I hate to lose him as manager, but he'll do a fine job in the front office. He's a super baseball man."

Friday's bombshell didn't affect Sykes emotionally, he said. "It wasn't like when John (former general manager John Claiborne) got fired. That really hit me. It took me three or four days to get over it."

Second-baseman Ken Oberkfell heard the news on his car radio driving to the park. "I had no idea anything like that was in the wind," he said. "Whitey will make a good general manager. He's a good baseball man, and he'll help the organization."

Third baseman Kenny Reitz didn't hear the radio announcement while he was driving to work. "I had the tape deck on," he said. "When (outfielder Bobby) Bonds and I walked in, Vuck (pitcher Pete Vuckovich) said Whitey was the new GM. We thought he was kidding. He wasn't.

"Whitey will be a good GM. He knows what it takes. I kind of like playing for Red."

Bonds said he now has played for 18 different managers. Pitching coach Claude Osteen claimed to match that total, but he's counting his time as a coach. "Herzog can assess both leagues from the standpoint of knowing talent," Bonds said. "He'll make a good general manager. I thought Kenny (Boyer) would, too."