Long before Uber, service cars operated like small buses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • A hybrid in between taxicabs and buses, service cars were large automobiles that cruised regular routes for hire, offering the relative comfort of a car seat on a schedule.

Cabbies and streetcar motormen loathed service cars because they siphoned customers and clogged downtown corners. Bus company executives called them "parasites."

Before World War II, almost 500 service cars plied the city and suburbs, charging five-cent fares. Many people called them "jitneys" — old slang for a nickel. Separate cars and routes served blacks and whites. Police officers hounded service-car drivers for failing to possess commercial licenses or veering from assigned routes.

After the war, City Hall hit service cars with more regulations, such as requiring legitimate insurance. As more families bought their own cars and buses replaced clunky streetcars, service cars faded the way of horse-drawn trolleys. By the 1960s, the last three routes served an almost exclusively black clientele on the North Side.

Their end became entangled in politics and race.

The last company was the Consolidated Service Car Co., owned by Anthony F. Sansone, who managed Alfonso J. Cervantes' mayoral campaign in 1965. Cervantes also had been Sansone's partner in Consolidated. The mayor said he unloaded his interest shortly after taking office.

The Bi-State Transit System (now Metro), created in 1963 from 15 regional bus companies, lobbied hard to eliminate service cars. Consolidated charged 20 cents, undercutting Bi-State's 30-cent fare.

Sansone finally accepted Bi-State's offer of $625,000 to go away. The last runs were scheduled for the morning of Nov. 30, 1965.

Some Consolidated drivers thought otherwise. Most owned their service cars. With help from the Committee of Racial Equality (CORE), they offered service with city permits along Franklin, Enright and Easton (Martin Luther King) avenues. They charged no fare but accepted "donations."

CORE called the unlicensed cars "freedom rides," a nod to civil rights actions in the South.

"Our main goal is not so much to boycott Bi-State, but to keep service cars on the street," said CORE chairman Norman Seay.

Bi-State added buses on the disputed routes, but most blacks took service cars. In January, Bi-State executive S. Carl Robinson acknowledged, "We are suffering acutely from this."

But the dispute also caused division among black St. Louisans. Cabbies complained about the "freedom rides." So did Bi-State drivers, many of whom were black — and whose $6,000 salaries were twice that of service drivers. Bi-State offered jobs to some of Consolidated's former workers. Police hit the service-car drivers with 1,100 summonses.

On March 2, 1966, CORE declared victory and ended the boycott. Two years later, former Consolidated drivers settled their suit against Sansone.

Subsequent efforts to revive service cars fizzled.