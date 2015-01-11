Look Back 250 • Factories and foundries once powered St. Louis payrolls

ST. LOUIS • The last Corvette was frost beige in color, had a 350 cubic-inch engine and a fat sticker price of $19,000.
Cleo Hagar, a senior production worker on the Corvette line, helped roll it away at 1:48 p.m. on July 31, 1981. General Motors Corp. was moving production of its glamorous Chevrolet muscle car to a new factory in Bowling Green, Ky. Except for about 300 test models from Flint, Mich., St. Louis had been home of the Corvette since 1953, turning out nearly 700,000.
A force of 1,450 workers finished 10 cars each hour. The line was one part of the sprawling GM plant at Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard, which had been a major local employer since 1920. At its postwar peak, the GM complex employed more than 10,000.
“The work was steady and there was a lot of overtime,” Hagar said. From a blue-collar guy, that’s high praise for a job.
Factory work used to be a steady thing indeed around here. Departure of the Corvette line was significant mainly for emotional symbolism — the car was one of those products St. Louisans were particularly proud of, like spacecraft, jet fighters and Budweiser.
From a postwar high of more than 35 percent of the regional workforce, industrial payrolls had fallen to 20 percent when the Corvette line went away. Plant closings and layoffs were standard fare in the newspapers.
These days, about 110,000 people work in metro-area factories. They account for 8.5 percent of the region’s 1.3 million workers — less than the national average.
That stark comparison is significant for a region that once turned out subway cars for New York, Army tank turrets, pork steaks, shoes, electric fans, towboats and industrial boilers.
In 1930, St. Louis was the nation’s seventh largest city — and seventh biggest producer of industrial goods.
Two decades later, 266,000 people — 35.4 percent of all workers — toiled to the hiss of pneumatic power, the slam of punch presses, the dense odor of lubricating oil and ever-present grime. Factories provided decent paychecks for people without much formal education. They could buy bungalows and station wagons and take the kids to play Skee-Ball at Lake of the Ozarks.
In 1950, St. Louis’ boast was being first in booze, first in shoes and second-last in the American League (the Browns having edged the Philadelphia Athletics that season). Shoe factories here employed 15,500 workers. An additional 10,000 worked for 27 meat packers or the stockyards in National City, which handled 3.9 million hogs and cattle annually — and provided hides for St. Louis shoemakers.
The largest employer was the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Other big payrolls included the Frisco Railroad, St. Louis Car (rapid-transit trains), General Steel Castings (tank turrets), Carter Carburetor, Wagner Electric, Hunter Packing — all of which disappeared in the years shortly before and after the last Corvette.
Back then, St. Louis was the nation’s second-largest carmaker. About 29,000 people worked at the local GM, Ford and Chrysler plants or related industries that provided brake shoes, seats and heater motors.
The vast GM plant on Union made its last truck in 1987. Ford closed the Hazelwood plant in 2006, Chrysler its Fenton works three years later. Today, GM’s plant in Wentzville employs 2,600, with plans to hire 750 more for a third shift.
The area’s largest employer today is BJC HealthCare, with 26,000 employees. The second largest is Boeing Inc. with 15,000, including office staff — big, but far below the 40,000 peak when its predecessor, McDonnell-Douglas Corp., pumped out two F-4 Phantom II jets per day during the Vietnam War.