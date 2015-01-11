Look Back 250 • Factories and foundries once powered St. Louis payrolls

ST. LOUIS • The last Corvette was frost beige in color, had a 350 cubic-inch engine and a fat sticker price of $19,000.

Cleo Hagar, a senior production worker on the Corvette line, helped roll it away at 1:48 p.m. on July 31, 1981. General Motors Corp. was moving production of its glamorous Chevrolet muscle car to a new factory in Bowling Green, Ky. Except for about 300 test models from Flint, Mich., St. Louis had been home of the Corvette since 1953, turning out nearly 700,000.

A force of 1,450 workers finished 10 cars each hour. The line was one part of the sprawling GM plant at Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard, which had been a major local employer since 1920. At its postwar peak, the GM complex employed more than 10,000.

“The work was steady and there was a lot of overtime,” Hagar said. From a blue-collar guy, that’s high praise for a job.

Factory work used to be a steady thing indeed around here. Departure of the Corvette line was significant mainly for emotional symbolism — the car was one of those products St. Louisans were particularly proud of, like spacecraft, jet fighters and Budweiser.