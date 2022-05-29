Looking back: Our review of the original 'Top Gun' might have been off the mark

"Top Gun" was released on May 16,1986, and original reviews from critics were mixed. But fans didn't mind, and the movie became the top grossing film of 1986. Here is our original review.

"Top Gun" is as slick as a hot coating of Teflon, and about as deep.

It has terrific scenes of dogfights between modern jet planes, but stalls when it comes in for a landing and Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis go through the motions of a love affair.

The shallowness of "Top Gun," about a brash young Navy student fighter pilot named Maverick (Cruise), is evident when you compare it with "An Officer and a Gentleman." That big success of several years ago was hardly "King Lear," yet one of the reasons it was so popular was that the lead characters played by Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr. had recognizable human characteristics and believable pasts that they tried to overcome or live up to.

Here, all we get of Cruise's background is the hackneyed tale of a heroic pilot father who died in action. McGillis' character, who appears to be an instructor at Cruise's flight school, seems to have popped out of nowhere. Their affair is almost forgotten for the last part of the movie, and then resurrected in a jarring way so everything will be tied up at the end.

"Top Gun" is supposed to have the feel of one of the classic fighter-pilot movies of several decades ago, but fails except in the brilliant flight sequences. Tony Scott's direction is filled with MTV-ish visual punch. It would be way too busy for a movie with any real substance to it. But with "Top Gun," it sort of works because the only way to really enjoy this movie is to turn off your mind and go with the punches.

You also have to ignore the implications of the fact that our heroes in their F-14s are fighting Russian MIGs in the climactic battle. Scott helps by giving the MIG pilots dark visors so we cannot see their faces.

Our movies seem to be getting very casual about World War III, and that is disturbing. But on the other hand, "Top Gun" avoids stopping the action to make absurd pseudo-patriotic speeches, which is the main problem with an otherwise very skillful action movie called "Rambo."

If you like airplane movies, "Top Gun" is about one-third of a dazzler, and the rest is at least watchable.