Looking back • The day Post-Dispatch editor killed his adversary in the newsroom

Cockerill fished from his files an old letter to the editor that called Slayback a “coward” and derided his Confederate service. Cockerill ran it in the Oct. 13 edition.

Special offer: Get our entire archive for $19.95 The Post-Dispatch Archive contains more than 4 million newspaper pages dating back to 1874

Slayback saw the paper and was outraged. He grabbed fellow lawyer William Clopton and marched two blocks to the Post-Dispatch at 515 Market Street. They burst into the managing editor’s office as Cockerill was chatting with the newspaper’s business manager and composing-room foreman.

Cockerill’s pistol was on his desk. Stories differ on the ensuing exchange, but Cockerill fired. Slayback fell dead on the floor.

Cockerill went home to wash up and surrendered to police. Officers had to rush to the newspaper to defend it from an angry mob gathering on Market.

The next day, the Post-Dispatch called the homicide an “Unfortunate Affair” and said Slayback had a pistol. The St. Louis Republican, which backed Broadhead, called Slayback an unarmed victim of Post-Dispatch “venom.”

At the coroner’s inquest, Post-Dispatch employees identified a .44-caliber revolver with some rust as Slayback’s weapon. Cockerill and his witnesses said he fired in self-defense.