March 25, 1947 • 'Dear wife. Goodbye.' 111 die in central Illinois mine disaster

By Tim O'Neil
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
WAMAC, Ill. • It was almost quitting time for 142 men working 540 feet below ground in Centralia Coal Co.'s Mine No. 5. In operation since 1908, the mine's tentacles ran three or more miles from the elevator shaft into the coal seams.
At 3:27 p.m. March 25, 1947, coal dust exploded deep inside. Many miners were killed by fire flashing through tunnels. Others were doomed by accumulating poison gas.
Mrs. Alvin Barnes, a miner's wife, arrived at No. 5 to pick him up. "Something's wrong," another wife told her.
Down below, men scratched notes to their families. "Dear wife, Goodbye. Forgive me. Take care of all the children." Another wrote, "Tell dad to quit the mine and take care of mom."
The 31 survivors reached surface shortly after the blast. An additional 111 miners, including Barnes, were dead or trapped.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
Ex-wife accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse
Tubs of ‘home-grown delta-8’ cannabis products for sale at Soulard Market raise concerns
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
The bat, man: Cardinals Goldschmidt swings new lab-designed, custom-crafted bat worth the weight
Editorial: Uncomfortable questions abound about the untimely death of Cora Faith Walker
Goold: Should Cardinals be concerned about Yadier Molina's late arrival?
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
Five thoughts on new Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates
Flaherty agrees to terms; Hudson also signs and pitches strongly as Cardinals hold off Marlins 4-3
Two families enjoy common room, private space in Washington, Mo., home
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
Investigator in Greitens case pleads guilty to evidence tampering on eve of trial
Mizzou prepared to hire Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, pending Board approval
Bader, O'Neill out of Cardinals' lineup but it has no contractual meaning
The last succumbed about 6:30 p.m. At the mine entrance, dozens of family members gathered where miners' off-duty clothes were slung on hooks. Posted on the wall were inspection reports, dating to 1945, warning of excessive dust, bad ventilation and high risk of explosion.
One year earlier, leaders of United Mine Workers Local 52 wrote to Illinois Gov. Dwight Green, complaining of conditions in No. 5. "Please save our lives," they wrote. The miners, paid $1.18 1/2 cents an hour, continued producing 3,000 tons a day at No. 5, just south of Centralia and 60 miles east of St. Louis.
Of the four who signed the letter, only one survived the disaster.
Anger focused on Green and Robert Medill, director of the Illlinois Department of Mines and Minerals. Medill, a Republican Party bagman, had been exposed only the week before for soliciting contributions from mining companies.
In Chicago, Centralia Coal Co. president Homer F. McDonald was asked about conditions at No. 5. "Hell, I don't know anything about a coal mine," he said. McDonald referred questions to vice president William Young, who was in Wamac, surrounded by state troopers and company guards.
Mine inspector Driscoll Scanlan became the whistle-blower, telling of repeated warnings about No. 5. His boss, Medill, tried to kick the blame back, but Green soon forced Medill's resignation.
Search crews removed the last 31 bodies on March 30.
A week later, Young admitted to visiting U.S. senators that he had disregarded inspection reports. Centralia Coal pleaded no contest of violating mine-safety laws and paid a piddling $1,000 fine. Medill was indicted, but a judge dismissed the charge.
The Post-Dispatch won a Pulitzer Prize in 1948 for its reporting of the disaster. Green lost the election later that year to Democrat Adlai Stevenson.
The disaster spurred reform. But four years later, 119 miners died in an explosion in a mine near West Frankfort, Ill.
The Centralia coal mine disaster
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Mrs. Alfredo Pollacci (left), the wife of a miner, is comforted by a relative as she waits outside the mine for news of her husband. Miners' relatives rushed quickly to the mine as word spread about the disaster. Alfredo Pollacci, 69, was killed in the mine. (Arthur Witman/Post-Dispatch)
Arthur Witman
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Centralia Coal Co.'s Mine No. 5 in Wamac, Ill., a town just south of Centralia. At 3:27 p.m. on March 25, 1947, an explosion deep in the mine killed or doomed 111 of the 142 miners who were below ground that day. Miners who were trapped by the destruction succumbed to poison gas within a few hours. All of the survivors had been working near the main shaft, which was 540 feet deep, and escaped quickly on the elevator cars that are raised and lowered from the tower. Bell & Zoller Coal and Mining Co. of Chicago owned Centralia Coal. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Volunteers help one of the survivors to an emergency first-aid station that was set up in Wamac after the explosion. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Rescue workers prepare to enter the mine that evening. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Mrs. Alvin Barnes, widow of one of the dead miners, is assisted from the scene on the fourth day of the vigil after having been told that her husband's body had been found. Said Mrs. Barnes, "If we wives had known conditions, we wouldn't have let our men go to work." On the day of the explosion, she had driven to the mine to pick up her 46-year-old husband, but was told by another wife, "Something's wrong." (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Two widows of miners killed at No. 5 attend a special hearing by U.S. senators in Centralia on April 4, 1947. They are (back row, left) Mrs. Arthur Carter and a friend, and (front row, left) Mrs. John Grotti and a friend. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Alda Cervi (center) and Sam Altadonna (right), whose fathers were killed in the mine explosion, listen to testimony during the special hearing. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Driscoll Scanlan, the state mine inspector who posted the March 18-19, 1947, notice as well as others citing poor conditions at the mine. Scanlan accused his bosses of ignoring dangerous conditions in Illinois mines. He said he tried to close No. 5 but was overruled by Robert Medill, director of the state Department of Mines and Minerals. A week before the disaster, the Post-Dispatch had disclosed that Medill was soliciting mine operators for donations to the state Republican Party. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Pall bearers carry the casket of miner Edward Bude, 54, from Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia after a funeral service on March 31, 1947. Bude was among the 111 killed in No. 5. Following in black is his widow. Bude, 53, had been a veteran of World War I. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Homer F. McDonald of Chicago, president of Centralia Coal Co. Asked three days after the disaster about conditions at No. 5, he told reporters, "Hell, I don't know anything about a coal mine." He referred questions to company executives at the scene. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Three survivors of the explosion wait to testify during the special hearing. They are (from left) Lettimio Polocio, Manzie Gregory and William Rowelkamp. The others were not identified in the photo caption. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
One of the many safety warnings that inspectors posted at Centralia Coal Co. No. 5, this one dated only a week before the disaster. Some of the reports tacked to a wall at the mine were two years old. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
A miner who took part in the rescue grabs a snack from the Red Cross as a woman asks him for news. Rescuers couldn't get very far on the first night because of mine gas and damage from the blast. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
A woman prays during the vigil outside the mine the evening of the disaster. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Relatives and friends of miners waiting for word at the mine. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Soldiers from Scott Field, then an Army Air Forces base, carry the body of one of the first victims who was recovered later that night. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Mine rescue workers wear signs in support of state inspector Driscoll Scanlan, who objected to plans to restore electricity deep in the mine four days after the explosion. Scanlan's boss, state mines director Robert Medill, had recommended turning it on "to speed the work." The power stayed off. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
The body of a victim is placed in an ambulance on March 27, two days after the explosion. Snow and cold weather added to the misery at Wamac, Ill. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
Look Back: Centralia coal mine disaster, 1947
Mrs. Raymond Buehne, wife of a missing miner, with their children on March 30, 1947. She said she hoped he'd be found alive, but searchers soon found the body of her 30-year-old husband. With her are sons (from left) Billy, 5, Jerry, 3 months, and James, 8. (Post-Dispatch)
unknown
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, ENLARGE TYPE ~~
Dive into hometown history
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.