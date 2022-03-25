March 25, 1947 • 'Dear wife. Goodbye.' 111 die in central Illinois mine disaster

WAMAC, Ill. • It was almost quitting time for 142 men working 540 feet below ground in Centralia Coal Co.'s Mine No. 5. In operation since 1908, the mine's tentacles ran three or more miles from the elevator shaft into the coal seams.

At 3:27 p.m. March 25, 1947, coal dust exploded deep inside. Many miners were killed by fire flashing through tunnels. Others were doomed by accumulating poison gas.

Mrs. Alvin Barnes, a miner's wife, arrived at No. 5 to pick him up. "Something's wrong," another wife told her.

Down below, men scratched notes to their families. "Dear wife, Goodbye. Forgive me. Take care of all the children." Another wrote, "Tell dad to quit the mine and take care of mom."

The 31 survivors reached surface shortly after the blast. An additional 111 miners, including Barnes, were dead or trapped.

The last succumbed about 6:30 p.m. At the mine entrance, dozens of family members gathered where miners' off-duty clothes were slung on hooks. Posted on the wall were inspection reports, dating to 1945, warning of excessive dust, bad ventilation and high risk of explosion.

One year earlier, leaders of United Mine Workers Local 52 wrote to Illinois Gov. Dwight Green, complaining of conditions in No. 5. "Please save our lives," they wrote. The miners, paid $1.18 1/2 cents an hour, continued producing 3,000 tons a day at No. 5, just south of Centralia and 60 miles east of St. Louis.

Of the four who signed the letter, only one survived the disaster.

Anger focused on Green and Robert Medill, director of the Illlinois Department of Mines and Minerals. Medill, a Republican Party bagman, had been exposed only the week before for soliciting contributions from mining companies.

In Chicago, Centralia Coal Co. president Homer F. McDonald was asked about conditions at No. 5. "Hell, I don't know anything about a coal mine," he said. McDonald referred questions to vice president William Young, who was in Wamac, surrounded by state troopers and company guards.

Mine inspector Driscoll Scanlan became the whistle-blower, telling of repeated warnings about No. 5. His boss, Medill, tried to kick the blame back, but Green soon forced Medill's resignation.

Search crews removed the last 31 bodies on March 30.

A week later, Young admitted to visiting U.S. senators that he had disregarded inspection reports. Centralia Coal pleaded no contest of violating mine-safety laws and paid a piddling $1,000 fine. Medill was indicted, but a judge dismissed the charge.

The Post-Dispatch won a Pulitzer Prize in 1948 for its reporting of the disaster. Green lost the election later that year to Democrat Adlai Stevenson.

The disaster spurred reform. But four years later, 119 miners died in an explosion in a mine near West Frankfort, Ill.