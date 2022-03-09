March 9, 1804: The day that St. Louis became an American city

ST. LOUIS • The Spanish soldiers had been confined to barracks, lest they be drunk for the transfer ceremony. They stood in reasonably smart formation outside the colonial government house, at First and Walnut streets.

Sgt. Juan Robayna shouted, “Shoulder arms,” and the drummer beat a staccato roll. Charles de Hault de Lassus, lieutenant governor of Spanish Louisiana, greeted Capt. Amos Stoddard, who doubled as an agent for France — a necessary step before he could claim the vast Upper Louisiana, including St. Louis, for his own United States.

De Lassus was French by birth, Stoddard an American soldier. In a trading village two months upriver from New Orleans, substitutions were necessary.

The Spanish flag was lowered as de Lassus spoke on March 9, 1804. “I entertain the most sincere wishes for your perfect prosperity,” he told the French-speaking villagers, who were skittish about their future.

Tradition holds that Stoddard allowed the Tricolor to fly above the government house for one night to honor the colony’s French origins. The next morning, some of the locals wept as Stoddard ordered the Stars and Stripes raised permanently above St. Louis. The American detachment’s two small cannon popped a salute.

Stoddard sought to reassure his new fellow citizens. “Admitted as you are into the embraces of a wise and magnanimous nation, patriotism will gradually warm your breasts,” he said. Charles Gratiot, a St. Louis merchant, translated from English for the villagers.

Among witnesses that day were Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, whose explorers were camped across the Mississippi River, waiting to venture into an American wilderness.

News and people moved slowly in those days. On April 30, 1803, American envoys in Paris signed the Louisiana Purchase with Napoleon Bonaparte, who had won back Louisiana from the Spanish in a secret treaty. A transfer ceremony in New Orleans was held Dec. 20, 1803. Stoddard didn’t reach St. Louis until Feb. 24, and river ice further delayed the arrival of his soldiers.

Meanwhile, the village of 1,400 souls made merry in the French colonial style. Leading citizens threw elaborate parties for Stoddard, who felt obliged to return the favor with an event that cost him $622 (the equivalent of $9,400 today) — an expense he lamented in a letter to his mother.

The Chouteaus, St. Louis’ first family (including Gratiot, an in-law), threw another party on the first night of American rule. Two days later, Stoddard told visiting American Indians, “You will live as happily as if the Spanish were still here.” It was a nod to four decades of loose Spanish rule, with its French appointees in charge.

Stoddard remained briefly as interim governor. The village of about 180 buildings lined the low river bluff for about a mile. (Government house was near the site of the south leg of the Gateway Arch.)

In 1935, Mayor Bernard Dickmann participated in a “three-flags day” ceremony at First and Walnut. It was a promotion for the idea of remaking the dingy riverfront into a park.

Dickmann dressed as Stoddard, with wig and two-cornered hat.