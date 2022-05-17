May 17, 1849: The Great Fire that changed the face of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Crewmen doused a mattress fire on the steamboat White Cloud, moored on the north end of the city's landing. They aired the bedding on deck, then dragged it back into a cabin.

They must have missed an ember. About 10 p.m., flames burst from the passenger deck. Watchmen along the crowded landing clanged bells of alarm. Volunteers of Missouri Fire Co. No. 5, first to the scene, saw fire leaping from the White Cloud onto the adjoining steamboat, the Edward Bates.

A hard wind blew from the northeast across the Mississippi River. It would serve as a bellows for the long, destructive night of May 17-18, 1849 - St. Louis' Great Fire.

The firestorm added misery to the city's worst single disaster, a cholera epidemic that would kill at least 4,317 people. The May 17 newspapers were filled with news of death. The White Cloud was just another steamboat from New Orleans.

The Bates burned free of its mooring on what is today's Laclede's Landing and drifted downriver, spreading fire. Crews on boats without steam cut their lines and tried to escape in the current, but wind pushed them back into the gathering inferno. In 30 minutes, 23 steamboats were ablaze along the riverfront.

Embers fell on hemp, tobacco, wood and other freight stacked upon the landing, which then was made of limestone blocks. Fire jumped Front Street onto shanties along Locust and Vine streets. It spread south and west into the business district, where lawyers and bankers frantically retrieved books and papers. Another fire south of Market Street, sparked by burning boats, roared through wooden homes.

Firefighters and residents retreated while still battling with bucket brigades and weak streams from hoses fed with river water. The fire skipped a few all-brick buildings but consumed almost everything on nine blocks north of Market Street. It moved toward the (Old) Cathedral at Walnut and Third streets.

Firefighters saved the cathedral block with a firebreak by blowing up buildings along Market. A premature blast at Phillips Music Store, Market and Second, killed fire Capt. Thomas Targee. Firefighters protected the Market Building, the city hall at Market and Front, by kicking embers off the roof.

Not until dawn, when the wind finally stilled, could they make headway.

The Great Fire destroyed 418 buildings on 15 blocks. Three people were confirmed dead, but more probably perished on the steamboats. At least one burning boat blew up.

St. Louis rebounded from fire and cholera and rebuilt the river district with brick and iron. Targee became a hero of the St. Louis Fire Department, formed in 1857. The Gateway Arch towers over the heart of the old fire zone.