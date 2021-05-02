May 3, 1989: After Alton couple claim second infant daughter abducted, baby's body found

The fisherman said that when he started toward the trash can, the person left, Uebing er said. The man said he then looked into the can and saw a large-sized black trash bag with the nude body of a baby girl inside, Uebinger said.

Uebinger declined to say whether the person acting suspiciously at the trash can was a man or a woman. Uebinger said the body was a 6- to 8-week-old baby and was ''fairly well-preserved.''

Dr. Mary Case, St. Charles County medical examiner, said from her home Wednesday night that she planned to perform an autopsy on the baby's body this morning. She said it might be up to a week before she completed an autopsy report.

FBI officials, as well as local and Illinois authorities, went to the site where the baby's body was found.

Deputies in St. Charles County asked for a copy of Heather's footprint shortly after the baby's body was discovered in West Alton; the town is in far northeastern St. Charles County, across the river from Alton.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alton police used a search warrant to seize medical records of the child, her mother and father.

Police refused to say whether they considered the parents suspects.