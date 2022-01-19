Memories of Mississippi Nights: 15 years ago it turned out the lights for good

"My philosophy has always been, on any given day, when a band came in, they were the most important thing there," she says. "It's my job to make them feel like they're at home."

Krueger remembers fondly a lighting effect he created during John Lee Hooker's show, which highlighted Hooker as he played a chugging rhythm on his guitar as a freight train rolled past the picture window that used to be in the back of the club.

"I don't know if anybody saw it but me, but it was perfect," he says.

Both Hagin and Frame recall with amusement - albeit only in hindsight - the near riot that broke out at Nirvana's show, when Kurt Cobain decided to invite the capacity crowd onto the stage. Tensions cooled, but it was one of the club's closest calls.

But if the club only served one purpose in its existence, Frame says, it did so by providing the place where he met his wife. Hagin and Lacey's daughter met their spouses there as well.