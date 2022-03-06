Naked ambition: The day 600 Mizzou students set a streaking record

In March of 1974 the streaking craze reached its peak on area campuses.

Students at Mizzou claimed a world record with what was reported as nearly 600 streakers on March 5.

They paraded past the historic columns as an estimated 1,500 students cheered them on.

Then, two days later, a sophomore who was paid $5 inspired streakers at Saint Louis University - and also Washington University.

The performance was brief, but it drew high critical acclaim "good high strides, fluid motion," a spectator observed.

It triggered another wave of streaking on the SLU campus that only the night before had been the scene of streaks by both men and women who not only ran but also rode bicycles and marched to the theme from "The Bridge On the River Kwai."

On a front-page story that day, the Post-Dispatch compared streaking to other student fads, like goldfish swallowing or panty raids.

But St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Gene McNary said a distinction had to be drawn between nude behavior in stage performances and literature that enjoyed the constitutional protection of free expression and other nude activities that do not.

"This does not extend to some who just walk around nude or to a streaking situation," McNary said. "The government has a right to prohibit that kind of conduct."

Less than a week later, streaking reached the status of art, as runners hit the St. Louis Art Museum.

A museum spokesman said a female streaker ran through the twentieth century art exhibit and joined two young men for an appearance in the main hall. Then she calmly returned to Northern European painting exhibit, got dressed and walked out the front door.

"We don't know if all three of them were together or just got the idea from one another. They had plenty of competition from the statues."

