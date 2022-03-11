'Nothing like this in the whole world' — the day the McDonald's opened on the riverfront

On March 11, 1980, the world's first floating McDonald's opened on the St. Louis riverfront. It was a fixture for 20 years before closing in 2000. Here was our original coverage of the opening.

The world's first floating McDonald's restaurant opened today on the St. Louis riverfront in the form of a 19th-century riverboat.

The stationary sidewheeler, which is moored just south of the Gateway Arch, is the fourth McDonald's franchise owned by Dr. Benjamin H. Davis Sr.

The newest riverfront attraction will employ 200 people, and Davis hopes many of them will be young blacks making their first step into the business world.

"McDonald's is the most business for blacks." Davis ideal said Monday during christening ceremonies for the restaurant. "Its strong point - management experience - is blacks' weakest point when they try to run a business.

"I've practiced dentistry for 30 years, and I like people. One of the greatest things I enjoy is developing young people. When I can take a youngster in high school or college and train them to run a million-dollar operation and make it pay off, it pays off for them on and on and on. "

The idea for a riverfront McDonald's originated about four years ago in the mind of Samuel Haynes, who at that time was the company's real estate manager in the St. Louis area. Haynes, who now has a similar position in Los Angeles, said the notion was not born in an attack of double vision while looking at the Gateway Arch.

"McDonald's is interested in special feeding," Haynes said amidst a special spread of liver pate, fresh fruit and small beef and ham sandwiches, far from the Big Macs and Egg McMuffins.

"If we can find a large group of people together, we should be able to feed them, The Arch draws more than 3 million people a year," Haynes said. First we asked if we could have space in the museum under the arch, but the government told us they weren't interested in making the space available to private enterprise.

"Then we looked down at the river and saw a lot of people taking advantage of it, so we thought there was no reason why a company as adaptable and progressive as McDonald's couldn't do it."

There was some opposition in the Board of Aldermen, particularly from members who feared McDonald's golden arches would compete with or exploit their stainless-steel neighbor. But the issue was Settled, and a 25-year lease for the franchise was signed in February 1979.

The boat, built on a former cement barge, seats 134 persons inside and 200 more on open-air decks. It weighs 702 tons and measures more than 185 feet in length and 50 feet to the top of its twin smokestacks.

Officials expect it to generate more than $100,000 in tax revenue annually. Besides employing black youths, Davis used area black artists to complete the boat's decor.

Fashion designer Raymond S. Dennis came up with special costumes for the restaurant's crew, including an admiral's outfit for Davis; artist Charles Pearson's wood plank murals and paintings help give the boat an authentic atmosphere.

Prices at the restaurant are a few cents higher than at Davis' other McDonald's Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway and 4005 Lindell Boulevard and 809 St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis. But Davis says the prices will be welcomed by families visiting the riverfront. "The average restaurant check on the riverfront now is $6," he said. "Ours will be $1.90 or $2.10. You know what that will mean to people with families."

Before Davis' wife, Judelle, christened the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the flagpole on its bow on her second try Pat Flynn, a senior vice president for McDonald's at its Oak Brook, 111., headquarters, hinted that although the St. Louis restaurant is the world's first floating McDonald's it is not likely to be the last.

"We have nothing like this in the whole world," said Flynn, who formerly was stationed in St. Louis. "A franchise operator in Hong Kong and Singapore was in our office the other day and expressed an interest in doing something like his in Hong Kong harbor."