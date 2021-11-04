Nov. 4, 1948 • Truman's St. Louis stop yielded a photo for the ages

ST. LOUIS • In the final days before the Nov. 2, 1948, election, most newspapers and pollsters predicted an easy victory for Republican presidential candidate Thomas E. Dewey, governor of New York. President Harry S Truman gave one of his last "give 'em hell" rallies to an enthusiastic crowd at Kiel Auditorium, but the bookies gave 6-to-1 odds to Dewey.

Truman went home to Independence, Mo., to await the votes. Newspapers prepared for the obvious.

And then Truman won. Two days later, on Nov. 4, he had a delicious opportunity to gig the press when his train pulled into St. Louis Union Station for a brief rally on his way back to Washington.

As the photographers jostled at the end of Track 35, a beaming Truman held court from the open platform of his special car. Former U.S. Rep. C. Arthur Anderson of Mehlville passed up a copy of an early edition of the Chicago Tribune with the famous headline, "Dewey Defeats Truman." Truman mugged with the Tribune in his hands. Flashbulbs popped. Supporters roared with laughter.

"That's one for the book," Truman said.