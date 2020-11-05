Nov. 5, 1971: Cardinals take a chance on a rookie announcer named Mike Shannon

Editor's note: On Nov. 5, 1971, the Cardinals introduced the newest member of their broadcast team, Mike Shannon. 48 years later, "The Moon Man" is still a fixture in the booth. Here's our original coverage of the announcement in 1971.

Mike Shannon will be Jack Buck's radio and television partner for the Cardinals' games next baseball season. Announcement of the hiring of the former outfielder-third baseman was made today by Luke L. Meatte, Busch brand manager for Anheuser-Busch Inc., at Busch Stadium.

The format of the broadcasts .will be changed. Buck will do all the play-by-play and Shannon will be the color commentator. In most cases the play-by-play is split, as it was last season when Jim Woods was the No. 2 man for the broadcasts on KMOX radio and telecasts on on KSD-TV, Channel 5.

Shannon, who missed most of the last two seasons because of a kidney ailment, said he had been given the green light to try a comeback on the playing field, but decided the better future lay in a broadcasting career. Shannon's age, he'll be 33 in July, and rustiness from his extended layoff were factors that obviously influenced his decision.

"This was too great an opportunity to pass up," Shannon said.