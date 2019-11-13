Too many deer? The problem still plagues some parts of St. Louis in 2019, but the deer vs. development problem has been around for years. This story from Nov. 13, 1999, shows the persistence of the population of deer.
Hunting the animals and relocating them are two options for population control. But in some places, people are just putting up with them.
They're big-eyed, cuddly-looking and possibly the greatest wildlife comeback story in Missouri.
They are 875,000 strong statewide, and they love the suburban lifestyle. They've learned to make regular stops at bird feeders and baths. They eat the flowers off the graves in cemeteries; they chew the bark off ornamental trees when food is scarce.
Whitetail deer continue to flourish and multiply in the St. Louis region, a situation that delights many people and irritates many more.
It wasn't always so. By 1925, there were only about 400 deer left in Missouri. State conservation officials began a concentrated effort to bring them back and succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.
As deer claim more of suburbia for themselves, communities in St. Louis and Illinois face a dilemma - shoot them, relocate them or just put up with them.
Principia College in Elsah is trying the most direct way to reduce the population. The college just held a public drawing to allow 30 hunters to cull the deer population at the college campus.
Deer have eaten some plants to the point that plant taxonomy classes had to be curtailed, administrators say. The hunt will take place Dec. 2-5 at the college's west farm. This is the second year the college has held such a hunt.
In suburban Town and Country, officials hope to relocate even more deer than they did last year, said Mayor Richard "Skip" Mange. Last year, the city became the first in Missouri to move rather than kill deer.
Starting in January, the city will relocate up to 125 deer, Mange said. Exactly how many will depend on the weather and how the trapping goes.
"You need the cold weather," Mange said. "It just makes it a lot easier to put feed out for them. That's when they're looking for food."
So far this year, the city has had far fewer deer-related complaints from residents, Mange said. "The sense of it is that there are fewer deer here than before," he said.
It will be mid-December before Town and Country gets an aerial census of its deer population. The city is using flight surveillance with infrared cameras to count the animals.
At Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, officials are for the moment putting up with growing numbers of deer. The cemetery drew protests nearly two years ago at a packed public hearing on what to do with the deer.
The cemetery now tries to keep the deer at bay by cutting back undergrowth, said Assistant Director Bob Bennett. Poaching continues to be a problem. Recently, workers noticed a bloody trail that was apparently the work of a poacher. It happens two or three times a year, he said.
Deer munching on grave flowers continues to be a problem. This week, staff members put up a tent shelter for a veteran's family with flowers underneath.
"By the time the family went up, the deer were inside the shelter eating the flowers," Bennett said. "Some people put flowers out and two hours later, the flowers are gone."
Drivers need to be aware that this is a particularly dangerous time of year for deer-car accidents, said Tim Schweizer, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Illinois has about 750,000 deer.
November and December is the mating season for deer, which means deer are especially active. The peak times for their movement are just before daybreak and just after sunset - also peak times for commuters.
"The deer are moving and they're paying less attention to where they're going," Schweizer said. "If folks are driving in areas where they see trees on both sides of the road, very likely there are deer in the trees."