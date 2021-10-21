Oct. 21, 1904 • 3 St. Louis detectives die in shootout on department's darkest day

Shea died in the back yard a few minutes later. Other officers rushed Dwyer, McCluskey and Morris to City Hospital, then in temporary quarters at 17th and Pine streets. (The hospital on Lafayette Avenue, wrecked by the tornado of 1896, was being rebuilt.)

Special offer: Get our entire archive for $19.95 The Post-Dispatch Archive contains more than 4 million newspaper pages dating back to 1874

Dwyer died an hour later. McCluskey lived another day, asking shortly before he died, “How is Tom?” Doctors told him Dwyer was OK.

Morris confessed from his hospital bed. “I’m going to die. I might as well tell the whole thing,” he said.

Delirious, Morris died Oct. 24 as a funeral procession headed north on Grand Boulevard to Calvary Cemetery for Dwyer and Shea. Mayor Rolla Wells and 600 police officers led the march from St. Alphonsus “Rock” Catholic Church.

Another funeral Mass was held for McCluskey the next day. More than 70 of his fellow Knights of Columbus marched with the mourners to Calvary.