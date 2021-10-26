Oct. 26, 1985: The day Don Denkinger robbed the Cardinals blind

''Don't make a damn, '' he said flatly. ''We had the damned World Series won tonight.''

It was suggested that the replay showed that Clark's toss to Worrell had beaten Orta to the bag by at least a half a step.

''Beat him more than that, '' Herzog said. ''I went out and asked him what the hell was going on. If he'd told me that Todd had pulled his foot off the bag, I wouldn't have said anything. But he told me he beat it, and that was b.s.''

A guy said the Cardinals seemed to have seen their share of bad umpiring in the postseason. ''We do seem to be coming up one short on that stick, '' Herzog agreed.

''I'm not supposed to comment on the umpiring, '' he said. And then he took a pull from a bottle of Bud and commented anyway.

''But if you want my opinion, it's horse----.

''Man, it (umpiring) ain't all that hard. The three American League umpires I'm talking about, not ours (the National League umps). Our guys haven't given us a break, but they've called pretty good games.''

BenFred: No joke — Denkinger now pitching for St. Louis The St. Louis University freshman is living away from his Iowa home for the first time.