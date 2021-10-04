Oct. 4: The day King Louis IX became our city's symbol

ST. LOUIS • The soldiers of Battery A fired a smart salute — the cue for Jane Wells, daughter of Mayor Rolla Wells, to pull the lanyard to a heavy canvas shroud. Across the expanse now called Art Hill, a breathless crowd of 25,000 suddenly roared with joy.

Thus was the statue of King Louis IX of France, the saint for whom the city is named, unveiled in Forest Park on Oct. 4, 1906. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition Committee, which had managed the 1904 World's Fair, offered the statue of the 13th century king as a gift to the city.

A reinforced plaster casting of the same design had adorned the fair's main gate, at Lindell Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue. It was popular among newspaper cartoonists and fairgoers meeting friends, the Stan Musial statue of its era. The permanent work in bronze, set upon a high stone pedestal in front of the Art Museum, would become an unofficial symbol of the St. Louis area, eclipsed only by the Gateway Arch in 1965.

The statue's formal name is "Apotheosis of St. Louis," meaning perfect example.

Mayor Wells accepted the committee's gift with suitably grandiose words, calling it "a monument of remembrance to generations to come of the able and disinterested part that you and your co-workers have taken in production of an exposition never before equaled."