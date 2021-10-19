 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Oct. 19, 2005: As we turn out the lights, a look at the great moments from Busch Stadium II
0 comments

On Oct. 19, 2005: As we turn out the lights, a look at the great moments from Busch Stadium II

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farewell to Busch

The parking lot cleared across from Busch Stadium after the final game, with the Houston Astros eliminating the Cardinals in their pennant run. PHOTO BY ROBERT COHEN/PD

 Robert Cohen

On Oct. 19, 2005, the Cardinals played the last game in Busch Stadium II, a loss to the Houston Astros in the National League Championship Series.

The ballpark opened in 1966 and was home to World Series champions in 1967 and 1982.

Here's a look back at the top moments at Busch II.

The top 20 moments from Busch Stadium II.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: White St. Louisans rally for Black reparations in Tower Grove Park, say 'system must change'

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News