The primary in August of 1968 represented a changing of the guard in Missouri politics. Here is our coverage of the election from the Aug. 7, 1968 edition of the Post-Dispatch.

Lt. Gov. Thomas F. Eagleton, riding a 31,000 majority in St Louis county, won the Democratic nomination to the Senate last night.

He unseated Senator Edward V. Long, who reigned eight years in office. It was the first time since 1944 that an incumbent Senator from Missouri had been unseated in his party's primary. In that year, Attorney General Roy McKittrick defeated incumbent Senator Bennett Champ Clark in the Democratic primary.

Last night's result set up a November general election contest between Eagleton and Representative Thomas B. Curtis of Webster Groves, who easily won the Republican nomination to the Senate.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes won renomination over token opposition. He will oppose in the general election St. Louis County Supervisor Lawrence K. Roos, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination against nominal op- ' position.

In the other most hotly contested state-wide race, William Morris of Kansas Citv won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. He defeated his closest competitor, Edward L. Dowd of St. Louis, by about 25,000 votes.

The primary resulted in several other major political developments.

Missouri was assured of electing its first Negro to the 'House of Representatives when Negroes were nominated on both the Democratic and Republican tickets in the First district of north St. Louis and a small part of the county. They are William Clay, the Democratic nominee, and Curtis C. Crawford, the former Democrat who switched to the GOP this year and won the Republican nomination.

Another Negro, State Representative Raymond Howard, ended 56 years in the Missouri Senate by 93-year-old Senator Michael Kinney. Howard defeated Kinney for the Democratic nomination in the Fifth Senatorial district of St. Louis.

About 872,000 persons voted in the state, which was higher than expected and despite hot. humid weather. In St. Louis county, 44.5 percent of the registered voters cast ballots and in the city 41 percent of those registered voted. The vote in the county was a record for a primary.

Eagleton's victory was built entirely on St. Louis county. He lost outstate Missouri to Davis by a margin of 100,794 to 80,425, with 80,512 for Long. Eagleton lost Jackson County (Kansas City) to Long by 35,721 to 26,530, with 26,588 for Davis. In the City of St. Louis, Eagleton lost narrowly to Long by a margin of 38,796 to 37,872 Davis got 19,156. Therefore, when Eagleton carried St. Louis county by a vote of 62,344 for Eagleton, 31,327 for Long and 17,417 fori Davis, this gave him the victory.

Eagleton issued at midnight a statement claiming victory. "Quite naturally I am deeply gratified to have won this election," he said. To both Senator Long and Mr. Davis, I express my recognition for the thorough and forthright way in which they campaigned."

Davis said in a statement that "Democrats in Missouri have spoken. They have selected Mr. Eagleton and I'm certainly supporting him all the way."

In a statement after his defeat, Long declared: "My defeat is a great victory for all the wire tappers, snoopers and federal bureaucrats in Washington who violate the constitutional rights of our citizens. I hope and pray the citizens of Missouri find a haven for their defense and protection from such people."