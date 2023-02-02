The movie "Groundhog Day" was released on Feb. 12, 1993. Here was our original review.

"GROUNDHOG DAY" is a movie Yogi Berra could love. It's deja vu all over again.

It's also very funny, over and over again. With Bill Murray giving one of his best performances, supported nicely by Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliot, "Groundhog Day," is a charming and hilarious film about love and weather and the people involved in them.

Phil Conners (Murray) is a selfish, rude television weatherman in Pittsburgh who is sure he's on his way to a big network job. So he is not thrilled with another annual trip to Punxsutawney, Pa., home of the world-famous groundhog who tells us if winter will be short or long.

The trip turns into Conners' personal little hell. He keeps waking up at 6 a.m. on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2. Over and over and over again. Feb. 3 never comes.

But Conners realizes that it's a new day for everyone else and only he has memories of the previous Groundhog Day. He soon finds some big benefits in that fact. Correct a few mistakes here, grab an opportunity there.

One of those opportunities is for Conners to put the make on Rita (MacDowell), his producer. As long as he can endure the face-slapping, Conners believes he can refine his seduction to perfection.

In the first hour of this movie, Murray is as funny as he's ever been. He tones down his trademark hip-sarcastic persona just a tad, enough to make Conners the egocentric jerk we all know instead of a caricature of one, but he keeps enough of a sharp edge so his putdowns still draw blood.

When the shenanigans give way to the interaction between Murray and MacDowell, the movie switches gears and slows down a bit. But just when I thought I was about to be bored by a maudlin, over-sentimentalized ending, I was fooled.

Murray and MacDowell become a charming couple trying to find out what it is they like about each other. Murray, whose brand of comedy is an acquired taste, has always had a problem making his characters sincere. He does it with this role.

MacDowell deserves a lot of credit for that. Her earnest yet easy-going performance and her almost angelic appearance would persuade even a jerk like Conners to fall in love. Chris Elliott, best known for his appearances with David Letterman, plays Conners' laconic cameraman and has some hilarious moments.

Director Harold Ramis deserves credit for keeping this film on track. It easily could have become too broad and lose any chance at tenderness.

Ramis and Danny Rubin, who wrote the script from Rubin's story, skillfully blend the love and laughs through a plot that evokes "Beauty and the Beast" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

"Groundhog Day" is a charming and hilarious film. Or did I already say that? Anyway, it is worth repeating.