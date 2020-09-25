When compiling information for our sports history newsletter, we often use our
Post-Dispatch electronic archives. But sometimes, we turn to the Post-Dispatch “morgue” for the old original prints.
Often, we come across wonderful images that have very little information on the back of the prints regarding the particular details (like who took the picture, where it was, what was going on, etc.) of the image. Sometimes part of a newspaper clip was glued on the back of the print, other times there was nothing.
That was a disturbing revelation to former Post-Dispatch directory of photography Larry Coyne, as he was researching a book on the Cardinals several years ago.
"I had long known that photographers were rarely credited in the Post-Dispatch," he said. "But seeing the evidence time after time in such volume was pretty disturbing. Many of the pictures were superb in content and composition; it seemed a real shame that we would never know who took them."
Included here are just some of those photos celebrating the Cardinals first championship year in 1926 until the seventh one in 1964.
We might not know the photographers' names. But we know their work.
1926a: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Photographers on the field during a game between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 26, 1926. Fans voiced their displeasure by tossing straw hats onto the field at Sportsman's Park. There was not a great deal of mobility with your photographic equipment in those days. Look how big and bulky it was, and mounted on a massive tripod. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1626b: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Back of the 11X14 print for the straw hat toss. This print is an original from 1926.
1926c: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
1926--St. Louis goes wild over the Pennant victory. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1926d Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
This print wasn't in very good physical shape, but still reproduced nicely when we re-ran it in a book celebrating the Cardinals championships.
1931a: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Jim Bottomley of the St. Louis Cardinals almost crashes into the field boxes to catch a fly ball for the third out in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the 1931 World Series on Oct. 2, 1931. The photographer was probably on the playing field during this play. Now, they're usually confined to a smaller, designated areas, but today's photographer sure gets to use better equipment. By a Post-Dispatch photographer
1931b: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
The sensational "Pepper" Martin photographed at Union Station on the arrival of the St. Louis Cardinals at Union Station Oct. 8, 1931, after their World Series Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Note the cigar in his right hand, and what appears to be a busted lip. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1931c: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
The date stamp on the back indicates this picture was first published on Oct. 8, 1931, and then was republished on in 1939.
1931d: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Before the start of the first game of the 1931 World Series at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis: Capt. Frankie Frisch of the St. Louis Cardinals, Eddie Collins of the Philadelphia Athletics, and umpires Nallin, Stark, McGowan and Klem.Check out the ties on the umps. By a Post-Dispatch photographer
1934: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Oct. 9,1934--One of the innumerable payoffs of a baseball bet. The rambunctious nature of the celebrations haven't changed a whole lot between then and now. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1934: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
1934--Triumphant heroes were the brothers Dean, Paul (left) and Dizzy, still squeezing the tiger, even a toy one, after the Cardinals won the 1934 Series. Between in the picture is Diz's wife, Pat. By a Post-Dispatch photographer
1934: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Ernie Orsartti chases down a triple by Detroit Tigers Hank Greenberg during the third game of the World Series on Oct. 5, 1934 at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis. The Cardinals won the game, 4-1. The composition of this photo is outstanding. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1942: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
These greeters, baseball players and their wives centered their attention on infielder George (Whitey) Kurowski at the celebration for the world champion St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 6, 1942 in downtown St. Louis. The Cardinals defeated the New York Yankees 4 games to three in the 1942 fall classic. By a Post-Dispatch photographer
1942: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Handsome Johnny Beazley (right), a 20-game winner as a rookie in 1942, assures Cardinals manager Billy Southworth in the course of his first two World Series victories that he's all right. Just ask the Yankees. By the way, the original caption in the paper really said "handsome Johnny Beazley." By a Post-Dispatch Photographer
1942: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Cardinals fans made their presence known in the downtown St. Louis area Oct. 5, 1942, celebrating the World Series Victory over the New York Yankees. These rooters and many others returned downtown to indicate their personal pleasure at the return of their heroes. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1944: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Young fans of both teams cheer during Game Four on Oct. 7, 1944. It was a Saturday, so no hooky was necessary. The Cardinals won 5-1, evening the series at two victories each. Every time we publish this photo, either in the paper or online, we get a complaint or two about showing the kid in front smoking a cigarette. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
Benjamin Hochman
recently put a name to the face of the boy with the cigarette.
1944: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
Fans hold onto the top railing in the grandstand at Sportsman's Park at the 1944 World Series between the National League's St. Louis Cardinals and the American League's St. Louis Browns. This "best fans in baseball" stuff apparently goes back at least to the time of this photograph. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1946: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
The hero of the series --- Harry (The Cat) Brecheen, who pitched the Redbirds to three victories --- and Mrs. Brecheen are surrounded by admiring fans as they are escorted from Sportsman's Park after Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 15, 1946. By a Post-Dispatch photographer
1946: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
These youngsters were not among the 35,076 paid spectators at the second game of the 1946 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox, but they got a satisfying view of the action through a crack under the bleachers. Check out the kid's makeshift seat. It looks like a beat-up paint can and a soft-drink case. By a Post-Dispatch photographer.
1964: Tribute to the Unknown Photographers
The St. Louis Cardinals are applauded and mobbed by well-wishers after their game Oct. 4, 1964, against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Having lost the two previous days against the Mets, the Cardinals won the final game of the season, 11-5, and also won the National League pennant. See if you can find current Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon in the dugout. Hint: he doesn't have his baseball cap on.
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, ENLARGE TYPE ~~
A look back at today in history as seen through our archives.