Sometimes, buried bodies can't rest in peace. 

As St. Louis grew, congregations formed new cemeteries, and sometimes had to move old ones.

Roosevelt High School, in south St. Louis, was built on the grounds of a former cemetery; stories that the building is haunted continue to be told. During the construction of Ikea, off Vandeventer, workers found a long-forgotten grave from a long-forgotten cemetery.

And one city park is the site of an old cemetery. 

This was originally published in October 2018.