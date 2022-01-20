'See you up there': the final moments of the last man hanged from St. Louis County's 'Bridge of Sighs'

On Jan. 20, 1933, James W. Kellar was put to death in the last hanging execution to take place at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton.

The gallows was in a 10 by 6 foot room on what was known as "The Bridge of Sighs," a brick corridor connecting the second floor of the jail with the second floor of the courthouse.

Here is the original coverage from the Post-Dispatch.

Composed and calm, James W. Kellar went to his death on the gallows at Clayton Courthouse this morning for the murder of Mrs. Etta Sauer. whom he beat to death with an iron pipe in a robbery in her home in Maplewood Jan. 4, 1932.

The trap was sprung at 6:07 o'clock. He was pronounced dead at 6:21. Sheriff Deuser, accompanied by deputies, went to the death cell a few minutes before 6 o'clock. Chief Deputy Arnold Willmann read the death warrant while the condemned man, tall and spare, listened coolly.

Quickly Deputies Cavanaugh and Newbold strapped his arms to his sides.

The death march was begun to the trap about 10 steps away.

Beside Kellar walked the Rev. Albert J. Korris, pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, at Forsythe and Big Bend boulevards, who preaches weekly at the Clayton jail.

Kellar, who adopted the Lutheran faith a week ago, was steady of eye and gait as he made the short walk to the trap. The minister murmured the words of "Rock of Ages" and other hymns as last-minute preparations were made.

As Constable Rudy Baumer of St. Ferdinand Township prepared to adjust the black cap the condemned man was asked if he had anything to say.

"No." he replied quietly, glancing around the room in which there about about 10 peace officers. "I will see you all up there."

Baumer then placed the cap and adjusted the noose. As he stepped back Sheriff Dauser sprang the trap and Kellar was dropped into the inclosure below, where stood tout 50 witnesses, including the Coroner's jury.

About 200 persons gathered outside the inclosure stood there curiously throughout the execution although they could see nothing of it.