Sept. 22, 1954: Seething Missouri inmates go on a rampage

State corrections director Thomas E. Whitecotton called in reinforcements from his home outside the walls. St. Louis sent 100 police officers.

The leaderless mob grew as state troopers, armed with rifles and submachine guns, formed a line atop the administration building. When they opened fire, prisoners fled into two cell buildings. Three died of gunshots.

Education director J.O. Dotson was trapped inside the burning school. Two sympathetic inmates gave him prison clothing, and he hid until he could slip to safety after the barrage.

Dietzel remained a hostage. Forced to lie on a catwalk, his leg was slashed with a razor.

Shortly after dawn, troopers moved toward the 400 holdouts. "We mean business," one shouted over a bullhorn. It was over in minutes. An hour later, inmates carried Dietzel outside. He said his captors complained about 'stool pigeons" (informers) and too many meals of beans.

Donnell and three other inmates were killed. Thirty-four inmates were wounded, 19 of them by gunfire. Four guards, including Dietzel, were injured. The riot was the worst ever at the penitentiary.