Sept. 28, 1953: A tale of evil and stupidity becomes Missouri's crime of the 20th century

KANSAS CITY • On the night of Oct. 4, 1953, Carl Austin Hall drove his rented Ford along a wooded stretch of U.S. Highway 40 east of Kansas City. He turned down a quiet county road toward a bridge but didn't see the duffel bag he expected.

When a Cadillac drove by, Hall was stricken by guilty panic. He had intended to put stolen plates on the Ford, but forgot. The duffel drop was to have been by Cadillac. Had the two men who drove by seen his plates? Hall waited, braced himself and headed back to the bridge. He saw the bag and grabbed it.

Hall picked up his girlfriend, Bonnie Brown Heady, and drove east. In the duffel was $600,000 in tens and twenties, the ransom for the life of Robert C. Greenlease Jr., 6-year-old son of one of Kansas City's richest men.

The case had been national news since Sept. 28, when Heady, posing as the boy's aunt, managed to lure Bobby from his grade school. On the day of the ransom drop, Hall had sworn yet again to the Greenlease family that the boy was alive.

It was a cruel lie. Hall had shot the boy shortly after the kidnapping, then buried him in Heady's backyard in St. Joseph, Mo.

