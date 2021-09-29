ST. LOUIS • The forecast for Thursday, Sept. 29, 1927, was for rain. It was cloudy and 72 degrees at noon. In Central High School, 1,750 students tended to their studies.

The barometer fell steadily at the Weather Bureau office downtown in the Railway Exchange Building, where forecasters went upstairs for a look. To their west was a low, black thunderstorm charging to the northeast. Sudden torrents of rain chased them inside.

They couldn't see the tornado churning through the heart of the city. In barely five minutes, it killed 78 people and seriously injured an additional 550 along a seven-mile path.

The tornado touched down hard shortly before 1 p.m. in the industrial district near Manchester Avenue and Kingshighway, killing three men at a brick works, two in a pipe yard and three at an ice house. It bored into the mansions along West Pine and Lindell boulevards near the New Cathedral.

Gaining power, it shattered whole blocks along Westminster Place, Sarah Street, Garfield Avenue, Page Boulevard, Cote Brilliante Avenue and other streets. At Central High, at North Grand Boulevard and Finney Avenue, it toppled a large ornamental tower into the auditorium, just missing the busy cafeteria. But principal Stephen Douglas' head count came up short.

All night, beneath the glow of acetylene lamps, rescue workers dug into the wreck of Central. They uncovered the bodies of five girls, ages 13 to 17, who had taken refuge in a biology lab.

The storm heavily damaged six other schools, including West Belle School, where an 11-year-old girl was killed by a collapsed wall.

The tornado ripped up the pavilion at Sportsman's Park, at North Grand and Dodier Street, and mangled the Hyde Park neighborhood before crossing into Illinois, where eight more people died, including Venice Police Chief Michael Clifford and six men scalded by molten metal in a Granite City foundry.

The Missouri National Guard opened its armory at 3676 Market Street to the dispossessed. Among them was O.W. Bevan, who didn't want to impose upon relatives, "My six children are mischievous," he said.

Frustrated by jams of sightseers, Police Chief Joseph Gerk threatened, "We will give them a shovel and put them to work." On Oct. 2, a dog named Tiddles led searchers to his master, William Farnoff, whose body was found beneath two feet of broken brick at 4222 McPherson Avenue.

More than 460 homes were destroyed and an additional 800 heavily damaged in the city. Streetcar service didn't resume for four days. Central High later was moved to Natural Bridge and Garrison avenues.

The storm was the second deadliest in St. Louis, behind only a massive tornado that killed 255 in 1896. In 1959, another tornado closely followed the 1927 path, killing 21 people.