Sept. 8, 1962: Dianne White makes television history at KSD

When Dianne White went on the air on Sept. 8, 1962, on KSD-TV, she was the first Black weathercaster in the nation and remained the only African-American on television news here for nearly three years.

"I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders," she later said about her early years in broadcasting. "I felt I owed everything to everybody."

White spent more than four decades in broadcasting, working as a television weathercaster, talk show host and reporter.

She started modeling in 1960. She graduated the same year from University of Missouri at Columbia with a bachelor's degree in psychological social work. The St. Louis native had attended Sumner High School.

She landed her first media job in 1960. She was an on-air host for a 90-minute live radio show that aired on radio stations in St. Louis and Memphis.

Her big break in television came when she was invited to audition as a weathercaster in 1962 at KSD. She was then working as an area manager for Avon products.

She recalled being asked to stand in front of a camera and simply "say something about the weather."

"I asked, 'What shall I talk about?'" White later said. "I only knew if it was raining or snowing."