Police investigate the scene of Jimmy Michael's murder by car bombing on Sept. 17, 1980. He had lunch downtown and was driving south on Interstate 55 to his home in Mehlville when a bomb shattered his Chrysler Cordoba just short of the Reavis Barracks Road exit. Michaels was 75 when he was killed. Paul Leisure's gang had set the bomb and detonated it by remote control from a van they used to follow Michael's car. (Kathy Kuper/Post-Dispatch)