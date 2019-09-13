Supporters of U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democratic candidate for president, wait for his plane on the tarmac outside the terminal gate at Lambert Field on Sept. 13, 1960. About 20,000 people greeted Kennedy when he arrived for an overnight stop and a speech the following morning at Kiel Auditorium to the national convention of the International Association of Machinists. Vice President Richard M. Nixon, the Republican candidate, flew in the following evening and spoke to the same group. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Kennedy is mobbed a second time when he arrives at the Park Plaza Hotel on Kingshighway for an overnight stay. The view is in the lobby, where hundreds of people had gathered to greet him. Waiting upstairs in a 15th floor suite were Mayor Raymond R. Tucker and Al Hayes, national president of the Machinists Union. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo., urges supporters to clear a path for Kennedy. The candidate had stepped down from the plane, but had to return to it after the crowd surged around him, blocking his path to a speaking stage. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
An arrow (top of photo to the right of middle) points to Kennedy amidst the crowd as he prepares to head downtown from the airport. The crush of the crowd and its closeness to the candidate is unimaginable in today's presidential campaigns. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Vice President Richard M. Nixon, Republican candidate for president, speaks at Kiel Auditorium to the national convention of the International Association of Machinists on the morning of Sept. 15, 1960. Kennedy had spoken there the morning before. After Nixon's speech, the union endorsed Kennedy by voice vote. (Lester Linck/Post-Dispatch)
Some of the 10,000 people who waited on the airport's open-air observation deck and down on the tarmac on the night of Sept. 14, 1960, for the arrival of Vice President Richard M. Nixon, the GOP presidential candidate. After the mayhem the night before when Kennedy arrived at Lambert, police added officers and a rope line, but people still were allowed outside to await Nixon's campaign plane, a four-engine DC-6. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
Supporters of U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democratic candidate for president, wait for his plane on the tarmac outside the terminal gate at Lambert Field on Sept. 13, 1960. About 20,000 people greeted Kennedy when he arrived for an overnight stop and a speech the following morning at Kiel Auditorium to the national convention of the International Association of Machinists. Vice President Richard M. Nixon, the Republican candidate, flew in the following evening and spoke to the same group. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Kennedy is mobbed a second time when he arrives at the Park Plaza Hotel on Kingshighway for an overnight stay. The view is in the lobby, where hundreds of people had gathered to greet him. Waiting upstairs in a 15th floor suite were Mayor Raymond R. Tucker and Al Hayes, national president of the Machinists Union. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo., urges supporters to clear a path for Kennedy. The candidate had stepped down from the plane, but had to return to it after the crowd surged around him, blocking his path to a speaking stage. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Kennedy leaves the hotel on the morning to Sept. 14, 1960, to speak to the union convention at Kiel Auditorium (Edward J. Burkhardt/Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A woman reaches to touch her candidate as Kennedy steps down a second time from the plane, a twin-engine Convair. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
An arrow (top of photo to the right of middle) points to Kennedy amidst the crowd as he prepares to head downtown from the airport. The crush of the crowd and its closeness to the candidate is unimaginable in today's presidential campaigns. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Vice President Richard M. Nixon speaks to his supporters at Lambert Field. With him is his wife, Pat, and U.S. Rep. Tom Curtis, R-Webster Groves. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nixon and his wife, Pat, moved slowly through the mobbed hotel lobby. (James Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
Vice President Richard M. Nixon, Republican candidate for president, speaks at Kiel Auditorium to the national convention of the International Association of Machinists on the morning of Sept. 15, 1960. Kennedy had spoken there the morning before. After Nixon's speech, the union endorsed Kennedy by voice vote. (Lester Linck/Post-Dispatch)
St. louis Post-Dispatch
Some of the 10,000 people who waited on the airport's open-air observation deck and down on the tarmac on the night of Sept. 14, 1960, for the arrival of Vice President Richard M. Nixon, the GOP presidential candidate. After the mayhem the night before when Kennedy arrived at Lambert, police added officers and a rope line, but people still were allowed outside to await Nixon's campaign plane, a four-engine DC-6. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A close-up of the crowd waiting for Nixon at Lambert. Nixon's running mate was Henry Cabot Lodge of Massachusetts. (Bob Holt/Post-Dispatch)
ST. LOUIS • On two raucous nights in September 1960, Lambert Field was alive with up-close presidential politicking.
U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, the Democratic candidate, was mobbed by 20,000 supporters, many of them giddy students, as he stepped onto the tarmac from his campaign plane on Sept. 13. He had to retreat back into the twin-engine Convair until police could clear a path.
The following night, 10,000 cheering Republicans greeted their candidate, Vice President Richard M. Nixon. Because of the previous evening's crush, police commanders assigned more officers to a tighter security detail. Many Nixon supporters cheered from an observation deck atop the concourse, but hundreds were outside the gate behind a rope line. They pushed forward to shake his hand after Nixon and his wife, Pat, descended from a four-engine DC-6.
The assassination of Kennedy three years later and other attacks on presidents and candidates put an end to close contact with the people. Nowadays, only a lucky few are cleared through security to shake hands with a candidate or president.
Not so in 1960.
Kennedy flew here from Dallas after assuring Protestant ministers that, as a Catholic, he wouldn't take orders from the Vatican. He and Nixon took turns spending the night at the Park Plaza Hotel near Forest Park and giving morning speeches to the national convention of the International Association of Machinists, meeting at Kiel Auditorium downtown.
Both speeches were open to the public. But it was the intimacy of the arrivals that demonstrate, prudently but regrettably, how different presidential campaigns are today.
After Kennedy returned to his plane, U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo., used a bullhorn to persuade people to make way. Twenty minutes of glad-handing later, Kennedy finally reached a stage and said, "I think this campaign is picking up."
Then it was on to a jam in the hotel lobby.
Nixon arrived on Sept. 14 to another energetic welcome. "When this many people come out at 11 o'clock at night, in a state which is supposed to be on the other side, things are happening," he said. At the hotel, the Nixons waded through a noisy crowd to reach the elevator.
Kennedy's speech at Kiel was New Deal boilerplate, accusing Republicans of opposing "every single progressive measure designed to improve human welfare." Nixon said he wouldn't always support labor but added, "I respect your sincerity, and I hope you respect mine."
Nixon received his biggest applause by mentioning former President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Afterward, the convention endorsed Kennedy.
In the election Nov. 8, Kennedy won Missouri by 9,980 votes, winning big only in heavily Catholic St. Louis. He took Illinois by a scant 8,858 votes.