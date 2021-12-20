'She touched so many people:' the death of Mary Phelan stunned the region

Channel 4 anchor Larry Conners said Baudendistel was full of energy and joy, but could always be counted on to handle the emotionally wrenching stories, too.

"She made sure that the emotions and sorrow of those grieving were not trampled on," Conners said.

Channel 4 anchor Julius Hunter said in a statement that "Mary was not a moper. She did not weep publicly nor complain about little stuff. Here was a woman who made more lemonade out of life's lemons than anybody I've known."

Wiman said: "She was just as vivacious and nice at 6 a.m. as she was at 6 p.m. She was never anything but on and up," Wiman said. "Knowing her was like having your own supply of vitamins."

Baudendistel also was involved in several charities around the St. Louis area, including the National Council of Jewish Women, Women of Achievement of St. Louis and The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis. She also worked as a volunteer and fund-raiser for several area charities.

She was an accomplished musician and was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus. She was known for singing the national anthem at local sporting events.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Creve Coeur. Burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden and the Animal Protective Association. She served on the boards of both organizations.