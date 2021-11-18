She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949

ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president.

They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP was making regular commercial airline stops in St. Louis. She was 37, he 71.

Hadley was born Jane Rucker in Keytesville, Mo., her father a lawyer and her mother a pianist who had studied in Europe. She met Carleton Hadley at Washington University and married him in 1931. He was general counsel for the Wabash Railroad when he died of a heart attack at 42, leaving behind his wife and two daughters.

Barkley's wife, Dorothy, had died in 1947. A former senator from Kentucky, he was Truman's running mate in their stunning upset in 1948.

Barkley was an old-timey, stump-speechifying Democrat. In 1940, Mrs. Hadley worked in the St. Louis office of GOP presidential nominee Wendell Wilkie. When her milkman expressed fondness for President Franklin Roosevelt, she left him a note saying, "No Wilkie, no milkie."