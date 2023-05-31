Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Memorial Day weekend of 1973, St. Louis County police set up roadblocks on Babler State Park, resulting in the arrests of 133 youths on charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to possession of marijuana.

The crackdown came after neighbor complaints of "rowdyism and reckless driving" around the park.

Almost immediately after the arrests, charges against all but four teens were dropped, with the county prosecutor finding a lack of evidence.

County Police Chief Gilbert Kleinknecht defended the arrests, saying: "Our role is to assist the state park ranger in providing law enforcement in the park. The question we had was to let the park go as it has been ... or stop it. So we stopped it."

Kleinknecht's directive was criticized by the ACLU, which pointed out all those teens would have to fight to have those arrests removed from their records.

Columnist Jake McCarthy also weighed in on the issue below: