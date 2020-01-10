Snow on the ground for 78 straight days. What year was this front page from?

Do you know what year this Post-Dispatch front page was printed?

Here are some clues:

On Jan. 10 of this year, snow fell in St. Louis and it would stay on the ground for 78 straight days.

On Feb. 15 of this year, St. Louis native Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali in a 15-round split decision to make boxing history. Spinks, the Olympic gold medalist, would lose the title later that year.

On April 29, Ken Boyer was named manager of the Cardinals.

If you think you know your St. Louis history, join us for Post-Dispatch trivia night on Jan. 31. Sign up at stltoday.com/trivia.

Each day, we'll feature a front page from history and we'll update with the answer to the previous day's front page.

Access all of our front pages at stltoday.newspapers.com

The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night Test your knowledge of all things St. Louis at the fourth annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night to help support 100 Neediest Cases! Join the Post-…