On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese raid raid on Pearl Harbor shocked the entire country. Historically protected by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, America now found itself in a war that spanned both of them. Were would the next bombing raids hit? After the attack, no one in America must have felt safe, not even in St. Louis, which landlocked more than 4,000 miles from Hawaii.
The day after the attack, crowds gathered on the streets to listen to President Roosevelt from loudspeakers, more then 400 men signed up for service at the Navy recruitment office.
Soon soldiers from Jefferson Barracks started patrols to protect the railways, bridges and road. Check points were set up for the employees driving to the ammunitions plant in Weldon Spring.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
The gears of war were turning. Even amidst the blur of action that followed, St. Louis kept in a few moment for themselves, like when the first practice blackout caught Eugene Kleeschulte and Vivian Henry at Lee’s Cafe in O’Fallon, Mo. A photo captures the small, fleeting moment of two people comforting each other as war came to St. Louis.
Volunteers crowd recruiting station in St. Louis after Pearl Harbor
Volunteers crowd the U.S. Navy recruiting office downtown on Monday, Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese surprise attack upon Pearl Harbor and other installations on Hawaii, the Philippines, Guam and other Pacific islands. More than 400 St. Louisans went to the Navy office, the most popular recruiting station that day because of the pounding the fleet had taken at Pearl. About 130 men wanted to join the naval air service. An additional 350 showed up at the Army recruiting office. Recruiters said many of the enthusiastic volunteers were too young or too old, and several had served in World War I. (Post-Dispatch)
staff photographer
in 1941 the St. Louis area reacts to the Pearl Harbor attack
Pvt. James R. Reaves, detailed to guard against harm at the Merchants Bridge, remained at his post with bayonet fixed during an afternoon snowstorm on Dec. 11, 1941. Photo by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer
staff
in 1941 the St. Louis area reacts to the Pearl Harbor attack
Pvt. Ewald Helfrich built a fire to warm chilled hands and feet on Dec. 11, 1941. He and other troops protected rail routes and bridges, standing duty three hours, resting six hours. Photo by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer
staff
in 1941 the St. Louis area reacts to the Pearl Harbor attack
Mrs. Albert W. Westhoff, the wife of a volunteer fireman in O'Fallon, Mo., hangs a thick quilt over a window during a practice blackout on Sunday, Dec. 14, 1941. Photo by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer
staff
in 1941 the St. Louis area reacts to the Pearl Harbor attack
Eugene Kleeshulte and Vivian Henry were caught at Lee's Cafe in O'Fallon, Mo., during a practice blackout on Sunday, Dec. 14, 1941. For the 34 minutes of darkness, they just relaxed and listened to the phonograph. Photo by a St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer
staff
Sentries guard Daniel Boone Bridge after Pearl Harbor attack
Dec. 8, 1941: During the panic following Pearl Harbor, sentries were posted at the Daniel Boone Bridge over the Missouri River. The river crossing into St. Charles County was vital because of the huge munitions works at Weldon Spring. Photo by St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer
staff
Guards slow traffic at Daniel Boone Bridge after Pearl Harbor attack
Traffic backs up on westbound Highway 40 approaching the Daniel Boone bridge on Dec. 8, 1941. The Army posted guards at the bridge approaches, and spot checks slowed the flow of cars and trucks. Many of these drivers were headed to work at the government explosives plant at Weldon Spring, across the river in St. Charles County. (Post-Dispatch)
staff photographer
Soldiers grab a meal while standing guard at bridge after Pearl Harbor
Soldiers from Jefferson Barracks in south St. Louis County grab a meal on Dec. 8, 1941, near the east approach to the U.S. Highway 40 (Daniel Boone) bridge over the Missouri River, near the Gumbo area of in St. Louis County. The Army ordered soldiers to guard bridges, power plants, airfields and other key locations. The guards carried rifles with bayonets attached. (Post-Dispatch)
staff photographer
St. Louis workers gather around loudspeaker to hear FDR's war declaration
Downtown workers gather around a loudspeaker on Dec. 8, 1941, at Eighth and Olive streets, outside the federal Custom House (now the Old Post Office), to hear a live broadcast of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's war speech to a joint session of Congress. Congress quickly ratified the declaration of war. (Post-Dispatch)
staff photographer
Lynden Steele • 314-340-8776 @manofsteele on Twitter lsteele@post-dispatch.com