A St. Louisan was the keeper for the 1950 match against England in Brazil, holding a blank slate against the side considered to be the best in the world.

Frank Borghi, who died in 2015, was one of five St. Louisans on the team that beat England 1-0.

He made a key save in the second half on a header, knocking it wide of the net. “I was lucky to jump in the air and deflect it with my right hand,” he said in a 2009 interview.

Brazil's fans, ecstatic to see their main rival lose, carried Borghi off the field on their shoulders.

“I didn’t know what they were doing at first,” he said later. “I was kind of nervous. They picked me up and carried me 110 yards to the dugout. It was kind of exciting.”

In addition to Borghi, Harry Keough, Gino Pariani, Frank (Peewee) Wallace and Charley Colombo were the St. Louisans on the field for that historic win over England. (Also on the team from St. Louis were Bob Annis, a reserve who didn’t play, and assistant coach William “Chubby” Lyons.) Keough died in 2012, Pariani in 2007, Colombo in 1986 and Wallace in 1979.