On August 26, 1978, St. Louis celebrated what was becoming a summer tradition. Here is our original coverage of Superjam, headlined by Styx.

Superjam, fast becoming St. Louis' traditional midsummer celebration of rock music, opened Saturday before 40,000 fans at Busch Stadium, "with no more problems than you'd have at a double-header baseball game," its promoter said.

But the sounds emanating from the stadium were somewhat louder than the sounds of bat hitting ball and an intermittent cheer from the crowd. The sounds of five rock bands could be heard as far as three blocks away with the help of a three-story-high tier of speakers mounted on each side of the bandstand in center field.

There were no reports of ruptured eardrums, but one young woman did suffer an ankle injury when she tripped as the doors to the stadium opened and thousands of fans rushed to get standing positions in front of the bandstand. A spokesman for Acid Rescue, a drug assistance agency, said there were only a "couple of drug overdoses, but mainly it's been problems with standing the heat."

Spokesmen estimated temperatures on the stadium floor were reaching 125 degrees. The official temperature about 3 p.m. was 92. But as the afternoon and music wore on, temperatures appeared to moderate and the youthful audience seemed intent on keeping cool with the aid of cold drinks, including soda, beer and screwdrivers.

The smell of marijuana smoke hung heavily in a few places, but police Capt. James J. Hackett of the Central District said the vast majority of fans were obeying the law. He indicated that police would not necessarily disturb each person suspected of drug or illegal alcohol use.

"We try to enforce all violations within reason and with compassion for this type of event," Hackett said. "This type of situation calls for discretion and good judgment on the parts of both the police and those in attendance." But he warned arrests would be made in cases of "obvious drug dealing and the abusing of drugs and alcohol."

Police were investigating reports that about 50 counterfeit tickets had been confiscated at the gates. Tickets were $13.50 each today and had been $11 in advance.

Promoter Steve Schankman said 37,000 advance tickets had been sold. Schankman discounted reports of marijuana use and underage drinking. In fact, he said, behavior at this year's Superjam had been the best in the three years that his company, Contemporary Productions, had been sponsoring the event.

"If there was anything wrong I wouldn't be able to take the time to speak with you," he told a reporter. "I'd be too busy putting out fires."

The audience was treated to almost continuous rock music, featuring Bob Welsh, Angel, Eddie Money, The Blue Oyster Cult and the star attraction, Styx.

