‘Terrorism hit home’: The Post-Dispatch’s original coverage on the day of 9/11

When terrorists struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, none of us would know the full impact of the attacks on our nation and our world.

What follows was the original article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, as well as the Extra Edition published that afternoon. For the 20th anniversary of the attacks, we're looking back at how we covered the day, its aftermath, and its place in history.

Terrorism hit home with apocalyptic force on Tuesday, as hijackers punched airliners into the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center and then into the Pentagon.

The towers collapsed as a shocked nation watched -- and wondered whether more attacks loomed. Nobody knows yet how many Americans perished. But on a typical day, the Trade Center alone is filled with 50,000 workers.

"Today, our nation saw evil," President George W. Bush said in a four-minute speech to the nation Tuesday evening.

He did not identify suspects and made no specific mention of retaliation, except to say that those responsible would be found and brought to justice, as would those who harbored them.

"Our military is powerful -- and it's prepared," he said.