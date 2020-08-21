The Beatles at Busch: 11 songs, 23,143 spectators and 35 trips to the first-aid station

We present our original review of the Beatles concert at Busch Stadium. The following appeared on A1 on August 22, 1966.
The Beatles played and sang 11 tunes last night before 23,143 paid spectators at Busch Memorial Stadium in a light rainstorm.
Thousands of fans screamed for the music, thousands got wet from the rain, hundreds were terribly upset by it all and a few dozen fainted.
The 11 tunes took about 30 minutes and the rain was substantial at times. The fans sat in the rain and yelled.
The Beatles were protected by a plastic canopy but they also got damp. Their mop hairdos got damp and so did the mop hairdos of their followers.
The members of the quartet told their press officer, Tony Barrow, that they did not mind playing in the rain but were a bit apprehensive about the possibility of getting shocked by the wet electric amplifying equipment. But once on stage they grabbed their electric guitars 1and microphones fearlessly attacked the music.
The Beatles were pleasant and self-effacing as they chatted with reporters before the show. One interviewer told Ringo Starr, the drummer Beatle, that he was interested in the musical mike-up of their songs.
"Well, I really don't quite know what to say," Ringo replied. "Musically, they're nothing extraordinary."
One reporter asked Paul McCartney whether he preferred to write songs or to perform. He liked writing, Paul said, and he did not think that he and the other Beatles were very good as performers.
John Lennon, the literary Beatle, remarked that everybody had been "doubly kind" to them in the controversy about his statement that the Beatles were more popular now than Jesus Christ.
Young people from First Baptist Church of Ferguson and the Broadway Baptist Church handed out more than 20,000 pamphlets concerning the Lennon statement.
But the Rev. Bob Wright, a minister at the Ferguson church, pointed out that they were not really in opposition to the Beatles.
"We have tried to take a positive approach," the Rev. Mr. Wright said. The pamphlets said there was a strong element of truth in what Lennon said.
They called popularity fickle, and pointed out that the people who at one time praised Christ were the ones who demanded his crucifixion.
Some Beatle fans did not accept the pamphlets gracefully or try to understand them, the Rev. Mr. Wright said. An older boy He pushed Steve Crowder, 11 years old, in the face, the Rev. Mr. Wright said, and some other youths spit on a group of the the pamphlet-passers. "It has been an experience for our youngsters tonight," the Rev. Mr. Wright said.
Barrow, the Beatles press office, said the alleged decline was mythical. "Beatle-knocking has become a new fad."
The fans at Busch stadium got plenty of volume for their monev but the song lyrics were difficult to understand.
The rain did not damp the echo qualities of the stadium.
Jack Goggin, public address system operator, said the music was piped through more than 200 speakers at the structure. The system works well when performers speak distinctly, he said, but distinct enunciation is not a notable ingredient in rock 'n' roll music.
Because it was thought that the rain might get worse the Beatle performance was moved forward in the program to the third position in five acts.
The group that followed them, the Ronettes, was made up of girl singers. When the girl singers appeared on stage most of the girl spectators deserted their seats in the rain.
Some fans had come a long way for the show. A group of 85 had won an air trip from Denver in a radio station contest. Two girls from Memphis who were dressed in boutique clothes (one wore a tailored glen plaid short-skirt suit and hat, the other a dress of broad vertical stripes of green, orange and purple) said they had seen The Beatles in Memphis and were going to follow them to New York and try to get to talk to them. "Daddy's rich," one explained.
At the first aid station, two nurses treated 35 girls for minor injuries and ailments, the most common one being acute Beatle-mania.
"It's mild hysteria," said nurse Virginia Berger. "The symptoms are weeping, wailing an uncontrollable shaking. I tell them to sit down and cool off."
After The Beatles appeared, the nurses had about half a dozen young girls at a time in the station cooling off in shifts in the next hour.
The Beatles arrived in a chartered jet plane and were taken to the stadium in limousines. One limousine driver forgot to lock the back doors of the car after the Beatles had got out and someone stole the rear floor mats.
After the show the Beatles left in two police cars. About 50 young fans tried to get past police to touch the British singers. Some girls tried to scramble onto the police cars.
A 17-year-old girl from Creve Coeur managed to get hold of Ringo for a moment. Afterwards she kept shouting, "I held him, I held him." She grabbed a reporter around the waist and said, "I held him like this! "
She jumped up and down, flailed her arms, then turned limp. Two policemen assisted her, holding her up by the arms, but they soon "lost enthusiasm! and let her down on the sidewalk. "She'll be all right," one said dryly.
Beatles play at Busch Stadium in 1966
Female fans go wild for the Beatles at Busch
Fab Four were No. 1 with 23,143 fans at Busch
Busch Stadium fans
Paul McCartney
George Harrison at Busch Stadium
Beatles at Busch
Beatles at Busch
Approaching the stage
