The blind saw and snakes multiplied - what readers reported in the Post-Dispatch 100 years ago today

What did you see

One hundred years ago, long before apps like Next Door or Twitter were around, the Post-Dispatch came up with an interesting way to curate news from its readers.

"What did you see today?" was a feature that asked readers to become journalists, earning $1 per item that was published in the newspaper.

Post-Dispatch editors lamented that "What did you see" frequently was interpreted to mean "What did you hear" as many of the submissions were unverified tales overheard in streetcar conversations.

As the paper explained:

Occasionally such a contribution may be bright enough to slip past the What-Did-You-See editor. But it is his business to remember that it is the eye that sees, and that impressions made on the eye are what count, in estimating the worth of these incidents.

Were they too fantastic to be believed? Judge for yourself as you look at these clippings from July 21, 1922 - 100 years ago today.

21 Jul 1922, Fri St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, Missouri) Newspapers.com
Do you have a strange story from the past you would like us to feature in our daily archives newsletter? Send me a suggestion at brose@post-dispatch.com
