The day a daredevil suction-cupped his way to the top of the Arch

''They really stuck good,'' he said. ''I knew then that I was going to try it.''

Vincent said he arrived on the Arch grounds shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and began his ascent up the north leg about 3:30 a.m. He said he moved the suction cups one at a time, placing his feet into stirrups suspended from the cups.

At times, he said, he wiped the suction cups on his pants to clean off dirt or spit on them for a better seal.

He said he wore a black sweat suit and a black baseball cap. He said he is convinced that no one saw him during his two-hour climb to the top of the memorial.

While he concentrated largely on the climb itself, he said he occasionally peered around the corner of the Arch at the downtown skyline. He said his biggest concern was that one of the suction cups would give way before he got at least 100 feet off the ground. A small, reserve chute that he carried, he said, would not have time to open unless he was more than 100 feet off the ground.

''Once I got halfway up, I knew I was going to make it,'' he said.