The day a St. Louis newspaper editor and a federal prosecutor shot it out in a duel

ST. LOUIS • Gratz Brown and Thomas C. Reynolds were young, educated and ambitious transplants. Brown hailed from Kentucky, Reynolds from South Carolina by way of Virginia.

Brown arrived in 1849, Reynolds one year later. Both got involved in Democratic politics. Brown became editor of the Missouri Democrat, a local newspaper, and Reynolds was appointed U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri.

They took opposing sides in the conflict splitting their party and nation. Brown became a protege of U.S. Sen. Thomas Hart Benton, who believed the future was in factories and railroads, not plantations. Reynolds allied with fellow defenders of slavery.

Their disagreement turned bitter. At dawn on Aug. 26, 1856, they met on a Mississippi River sand bar south of Herculaneum with muzzle-loading pistols at 12 yards. Brown was wounded in his right leg and recovered. Their exchange of shots was St. Louis’ last formal duel to draw blood.

The trouble began over timber cutting in the Ozarks. In 1854, the Missouri Democrat accused Reynolds of harassing homesteaders, a key Benton constituency.

An exchange of notes soothed things, but the dispute was renewed one year later, when the newspaper attacked Reynolds for trying to cut into Benton’s appeal among German immigrants.